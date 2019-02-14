Competitor Analysis Study to Enhance Profitability and Prioritize Areas of Improvement for a Medical Devices Company - A Report by Infiniti Research

A renowned market intelligence solution provider, Infiniti Research, has
recently announced the completion of their latest competitor
analysis study for a medical devices company. The study
highlights how the client was able to measure competitiveness in the
global landscape and identify profitable markets to offer a
differentiated set of products.
With the recent technological advancements in the medical device
industry, the companies in the medical device industry are facing
difficulties to propel their business forward. This compels the medical
device manufacturers to assess the performance and capabilities of their
peer groups to make better business decisions. Competitor analysis helps
medical device manufacturers to analyze the competitors in terms of
market penetration and product developments to stay ahead of the
competition.
Competitor analysis solution helps businesses to implement
effective strategies to improve their competitive advantage in new
The business challenge: The
client is a leading player in the US medical device industry.
Headquartered in San Francisco, the medical devices manufacturer is
well-known for developing innovative medical devices and drugs. With the
recent technological advancements in the medical device industry and the
entry of new players, the client was facing fierce competition in the
market. By leveraging competitor analysis solutions, the client wanted
to identify long-term savings opportunities and areas for cost reduction
to facilitate product design and development. Additionally, they wanted
to gain comprehensive insights into their competitors' strengths and
weaknesses to develop effective business plans.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Companies in
the medical devices industry are seeking to enhance product prototyping,
minimize operation costs, and be responsive to product developments to
stay competitive in the market.”
The solution offered: With
the help of Infiniti's competitor analysis solutions, the medical
devices firm gained deep insight into their competitors and target
customers. This helped them develop a new business plan to market their
products in the new segments. Moreover, the competitor analysis solution
helped the medical devices company to magnify their competitive
advantage by improving their speed-to-market. Altogether, by leveraging
Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution, they were able to improve their
business performance.
Infiniti Research’s competitor analysis
engagement helped the client to:
-
Enhance product prototyping and minimize operation costs
-
Analyze competitors in terms of market penetration and product
developments
-
Infiniti Research’s competitor analysis
engagement offered predictive insights on:
-
Identifying profitable markets
-
Achieving higher market share and improving business performance
-
