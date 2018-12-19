Completion of the Acquisition of ACE Management and Issuance by Tikehau Capital of New Shares in Consideration for the Contribution of Shares in ACE Partners, the Holding Company of ACE Management

Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) has finalised today the acquisition of
ACE Management announced on 24 October 2018 and 86,639 new shares have
been issued and admitted to trading in consideration for the
contribution of shares in ACE Partners, the holding company of ACE
Management.
Following the approval from the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité
des marches financiers) and the competent competition authorities,
Tikehau Capital has finalised today the acquisition of 100% of the share
capital and voting rights of asset management company ACE Management ("ACE
Management").
The acquisition of this asset management company specialising in the
aerospace, defence and cyber-security sectors is consistent with Tikehau
Capital's strategy to expand its private equity activities. A new
range of specialist funds will be added to complement the Group's
general fund for growing businesses, the energy transition fund and the
special opportunities fund.
As part of this transaction, Tikehau Capital has today issued 86,639 new
shares fully fungible with the existing shares and for which admission
to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris has been requested
(the "New Shares"). These New Shares
have been issued in consideration for contributions in kind consisting
of a total of 197,000 shares in the company ACE Partners ("ACE
Partners"), the shareholding company of ACE Management,
representing 100% of outstanding shares (the "Contributed
Shares") (the "Contribution").
Following this Contribution, made concomitantly with the cash sale of
the remaining shares (excluding treasury shares) in ACE Partners and 70%
of the share capital of ACE Management, Tikehau Capital directly and
indirectly holds 100% of the share capital of ACE Management.
In accordance with the delegation granted by the tenth resolution
approved by the Tikehau Capital Extraordinary General Shareholders'
Meeting of 25 May 2018, and having received the contribution appraisers'
reports on the valuation of the Contributed Shares, the resulting
capital increase of Tikehau Capital (the "Capital
Increase") and the remuneration of the Contribution, Tikehau
Capital's manager approved the Contribution, the remuneration of the
Contribution and the Capital Increase through the issuance by Tikehau
Capital of New Shares to the Contributors (as the term is defined below).
The main characteristics of the Contribution, its valuation and its
remuneration are described below:
|
Contributors
|
|
|
Nine individual shareholders of ACE Partners (the "Contributors").
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution Beneficiary
|
|
|
Tikehau Capital, société en commandite par actions
(partnership limited by shares) with share capital of 1,240,691,520
euros divided into 103,390,960 shares (before completion of the
Contribution) with a par value of 12 euros each, whose registered
office is located at 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France,
registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number
477 599 104, and whose shares are listed for trading on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris ("Tikehau Capital").
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed Shares
|
|
|
The Contributors contributed to Tikehau Capital 197,000 ACE Partners
shares, representing 59.16% of the share capital and voting rights
and all outstanding shares in ACE Partners, which itself owns 29.99%
of ACE Management.
|
|
|
|
|
Total value of the Contributed Shares
|
|
|
The Contributed Shares were valued at their real value as agreed
between the parties at 2,405,816.37 euros (the "Value of
the Contribution").
The Value of the Contribution was assessed using a multi-criteria
approach (discounted future cash flow method, analogical valuation
method based on a multiple of the assets under management, and the
EV/EBITDA multiples method).
|
|
|
|
|
Holding commitments
|
|
|
The Contributors have undertaken to hold the New Shares acquired as
remuneration for the Contribution for a minimum period of
twenty-four months.
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Tikehau Capital shares issued in consideration for the
Contribution and amount of the Capital Increase
|
|
|
Tikehau Capital issued 86,639 ordinary shares with a par value of 12
euros each.
Capital Increase with a par value of 1,039,668 euros, with a share
premium of 1,366,148.37 euros (representing the difference between
the Value of the Contribution and the nominal amount of Tikehau
Capital's Capital Increase), i.e. a total capital increase of
2,405,816.37 euros.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of completion of the Contribution
|
|
|
The New Shares have been issued on the date of this press release
and are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext
Paris.
The New Shares are fully fungible with the existing ordinary
shares and have the same rights and obligations attached.
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal of the Contribution by the Contribution Appraisers
|
|
|
Mr Antoine Legoux (155, rue de la Pompe, 75116 Paris) and Mr
Laurent Benedict (7, rue Chateaubriand, 75008 Paris) were
appointed as contribution appraisers by order of the President of
the Paris Commercial Court on 10 October 2018 to prepare the
reports specified under Articles L. 225-147 and R. 225-8 of the
French Commercial Code and by AMF Position-Recommendation of 21
July 2011 (n° 2011-11).
The conclusion of the contribution appraisers' report on the Value
of the Contribution is as follows:
"Based on our work and as at the date of this report, we are of
the opinion that the valuation of the contribution of 2,405,816.37
euros is not over-estimated, and consequently, that the value of
the securities contributed is at least equal to the amount of the
beneficiary company's capital increase, plus the share premium."
The conclusion of the contribution appraisers' report on the
remuneration of the Contribution is as follows:
"Based on our work and as at the date of this report, we are of
the opinion that the share exchange ratio of 0.4398 Tikehau
Capital shares for every 1 ACE Partners share, approved by the
parties, is fair."
In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the
contribution appraisers' report on the Value of the Contribution
has been filed with the Registry of the Paris Commercial Court.
The report on the value of the Contribution and the report on the
remuneration of the Contribution are available to Tikehau Capital
shareholders at the registered office. Copies of these reports are
available on the Tikehau Capital website:
www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/publications
(in French only).
|
|
|
|
|
Tikehau Capital's share capital after the Contribution
|
|
|
Tikehau Capital's share capital amounts to 1,241,731,188 euros,
divided into 103,477,599 shares with a par value of 12 euros each,
with the New Shares representing less than 0.01% of Tikehau
Capital's share capital following completion of the Capital Increase.
This transaction is not subject to prior authorisation of the AMF.
This press release is published in accordance with the provisions of
Article 1, paragraph 5, first sub-paragraph of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 and
Article 17, first sub-paragraph, of the AMF Instruction on disclosures
in the event of a public offering or admission to trading of securities
on a regulated market (AMF DOC-2016-04).
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe
to, or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to financial securities. This
press release may only be distributed outside of France in compliance
with applicable local laws and regulations.
