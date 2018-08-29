Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Complimentary tickets to Threats to U.S. Security & Trump's Response: Russia, North Korea & Global Terrorism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Colorado Remembers 9/11
Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
1385 Curtis Street
Denver, CO 80204

Panelists include General Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the NSA, and Elliott Abrams, former deputy national security advisor and deputy assistant to the president.

Part of Colorado Remembers 9/11: Commemoration & National Security Forum, hosted by Governor John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael B. Hancock and presented in partnership with the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) and The Denver Post.

City and County of Denver Employees can reserve complimentary tickets at tinyurl.com/CELLcommemorate18
Use code: Remember17

Disclaimer

City and County of Denver, CO published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 01:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aOil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market
RE
05:05aOil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market
RE
05:03aAsia shares eke out gains, dollar befuddled by trade doubts
RE
04:57aAsia shares eke out gains, dollar befuddled by trade doubts
RE
04:51aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Unusual Weather Pattern Continues through Michigan Affecting Consumers Energy Customers
PU
04:47aEXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. DEAL INCLUDES MEXICAN AUTO EXPORT CAP : sources
RE
04:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Rail route to facilitate foreign trade
PU
04:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China remains Africa’s top trading partner for 9 consecutive years
PU
04:08aBOJ'S SUZUKI : need to watch policy impact on bond market
RE
03:56aChina faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development- state planner
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TEAM OF MISCONDUCT: letter
4KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC : Karyopharm to Present Phase 2b STORM Data Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with ..
5Oil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.