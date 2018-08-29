Complimentary tickets to Threats to U.S. Security & Trump's Response: Russia, North Korea & Global Terrorism

Colorado Remembers 9/11
Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
1385 Curtis Street
Denver, CO 80204
Panelists include General Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the NSA, and Elliott Abrams, former deputy national security advisor and deputy assistant to the president.
Part of Colorado Remembers 9/11: Commemoration & National Security Forum, hosted by Governor John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael B. Hancock and presented in partnership with the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) and The Denver Post.
City and County of Denver Employees can reserve complimentary tickets at tinyurl.com/CELLcommemorate18
Use code: Remember17
Disclaimer
City and County of Denver, CO published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 01:51:01 UTC