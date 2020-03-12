Comporium : Committed to Safe Service for Customers and Employees

Precautions Put in Place during COVID-19 Outbreak

Like everyone, Comporium has been paying close attention to the onset and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past few weeks. We take the responsibility of ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, and our community very seriously. We also understand that as more people change their habits by working from home and choosing to spend free time at home rather than in crowded public spaces, our customers will depend than ever on our services. Therefore, we want to inform our customers that we are taking the following steps to ensure that we are providing and maintaining our services in the safest possible manner.

Visits to Customer Locations

If you are expecting one of our technicians to visit your home or business on an installation or repair call, please know that we’re taking extra precautions to protect you and our employees. Our service vans and trucks are all supplied with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and latex gloves, and our technicians will use them between service calls. We’re also asking our technicians to limit their in-person contact with customers by practicing “social distancing” and being mindful of only entering customer premise when absolutely necessary. Attention to these types of factors will better ensure the safety of each and every customer we serve.

For our customers who don’t feel well or believe that they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, Comporium can provide assistance through our online channel at shop.comporium.com, via chat though our website (www.comporium.com), or by calling our Customer Contact Center at 1-888-403-2667.

Our Corporate Work Environment

To further safeguard the health of our employees, we have instituted additional measures focused on travel and the spread of disease.

Comporium has put in place a strict travel policy for all of our employees and limited all non-essential travel for business. Per CDC recommendations, Comporium has asked its employees who have traveled to high risk locations or have been exposed to others who have traveled to such locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.

We’ve also canceled or postponed all large meetings and employee gatherings. As our office staffs are able, they’ve been requested to conduct as many meetings virtually as possible. Comporium is also limiting visits to our corporate offices. We’re increasing the frequency of cleanings to our locations to help ensure that they are less of a risk for employees and customers that visit them.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation as it develops. Our focus is and will remain on doing all we can to best protect our team, our customers, and the communities we serve.

