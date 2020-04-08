Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 06:23am EDT

08/04/2020 - The CLIs for March 2020 recorded the largest drop on record in most major economies in line with the considerable economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its immediate impact on production, consumption and confidence in the wake of lockdown measures.

Over the next few months, in particular, care will be needed in interpreting the CLI.

  • Firstly, with considerable uncertainty around the duration of lockdown measures, the ability of leading indicators to predict future movements in the business cycle[1] has been severely curtailed: current estimates of the CLI are able to provide meaningful signals on current movements in activity, and should therefore be viewed as coincident rather than leading[2].
  • Secondly, as always, the magnitude of the CLI decline should not be regarded as a measure of the degree of contraction in economic activity, rather it should be viewed as an indication of the strength of the signal that economies have entered a phase of contraction. For comparison, the signal is stronger now than it was at the time of the Financial Crisis.
  • Thirdly, the CLIs are not yet able to anticipate the end of the slowdown, especially as it is not yet clear how long, nor indeed severe, lock-down measures are likely to be. However, as the situation settles, even with a more prolonged lockdown, the CLI will begin to recover its ability to predict as firms and consumers begin to adapt to new (even if only short-term) realities, especially as governments begin to formulate and provide signals around longer term strategies, beyond the initial immediate measures they have had to impose.

Sharp slowdown in the OECD area

[1] The CLI is optimised to identify turning points and not for judging the speed or strength of a recovery or downturn in the business cycle; and users should not interpret it in this way. A very high or low CLI for example cannot be interpreted as an indication of very high or low levels of economic activity or growth. It merely provides a strong signal of the phase a country is likely to be in its business cycle in the near future. For more information please consult the longer OECD note.

[2] Clearly, this makes them less useful than we would like them to be at the present juncture but even as a coincident indicator they remain important and useful. Measures of economic activity, such as GDP growth for example, are only at best available one-month after the reference period. In that sense therefore, even as a coincident measure, the CLI retains some of its 'leading' properties, allowing us to take the pulse of economies in near to 'real-time'.

Access data:

Do you need help with our data? Please consult:

Watch also our short video explaining how
the Composite Leading Indicators are compiled

@OECD_STAT

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 10:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:54aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
06:53aNEXITY : - covid-19 impact shareholders's meeting to go ahead on 19 may 2020 2019 dividend confirmed but reduced to eur2 per share
AQ
06:53aNIPPON STEEL : Blast Furnace Operation Adjustment and Other Measures in Response to the Current Steel Demand
AQ
06:53aREWARDSTREAM : To consolidate share capital
AQ
06:53aAcciona - Energy companies promote the Positive Energy+ initiative to alleviate the impact of coronavirus through innovation
AQ
06:53aIngram Micro SMB Alliance Community Earns Five Stars in 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide
AQ
06:53aPOWERORE : Power Ore Updates on its 9,055 Hectare Expansion of the Opemiska Copper Complex
AQ
06:53aJUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION : Midas vhms property exploration fully funded
AQ
06:53aVIQ : Announces Next Generation MobileMic Pro Dictation for Law Enforcement Legal and Insurance Industries
AQ
06:53aAEROVIRONMENT : Awarded $10.7 Million Puma 3 AE Contract for United States Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..
5THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Investors See Bonanza in Distressed Real Estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group