Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:20am EDT

12/05/2020 - Composite leading indicators (CLIs) in most major economies collapsed by unprecedented levels in April as containment measures for Covid-19 continued to have a severe impact on production, consumption and confidence.

In China, however, where containment measures have already been eased, the CLI for the industrial sector is tentatively pointing towards a positive change in momentum, with April's CLI and a large upward revision for March both pushing the CLI upwards. Some care is needed in interpretation, as only partial information is currently available for China in April.

Sharp slowdown in the OECD area

Graph shows composite leading indicators for the OECD area (CLIs solid line, left axis and the relative month-on-month growth rate, right axis). Turning points of CLIs tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by six to nine months. The horizontal line at 100 represents the trend of economic activity. Shaded triangles mark confirmed turning-points of the CLI. Blank triangles mark provisional turning-points that may be reversed.

Note: Composite leading indicators (CLIs) are designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend six to nine months ahead. However, care needs to be taken in interpreting CLIs in the current crisis as governments attempt to tackle the COVID 19 pandemic. Uncertainty surrounding the duration of lockdown measures has complicated the ability of CLIs to provide those forward looking signals. For those economies still in lockdown and with uncertainty about the timing or nature of easing measures, current estimates of the CLI should be viewed as coincident rather than leading. As always, the magnitude of the CLI decline should not be regarded as a measure of the degree of contraction in economic activity, but rather as an indication of the strength of the signal.

Access data:

Watch our video explaining how
the Composite Leading Indicators are compiled

Please note that in the video 'business cycle' should be understood as the growth cycle (deviation to trend), and that the term 'recession' should be understood as an economic slowdown rather than a recession.

Do you need help with our data? Please consult:

@OECD_STAT

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aLOREAL : HSBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:56aA.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
11:56aWADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:56aAECOM : launches new digital platform for environmental documentation and improved stakeholder engagement
BU
11:55aSTRÖER : Kepler Chevreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11:55aMortality still above average
PU
11:55aNESTLE : HSBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:55aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Marnix Zwart joins Standard Chartered
PU
11:54aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
11:53aEON AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5CEZ, A. S. : CEZ A S : Group earned CZK 14.2 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase by 43%.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group