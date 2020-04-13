Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023 | Expansion of retail space in APAC to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the compound chocolate market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005258/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Incorporated., MagicalButter.com, PBC, Nestlé, and PURATOS are some of the major market participants. The expansion of retail space in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of retail space in APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Compound chocolate market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Milk Compound Chocolate
    • Dark Compound Chocolate
    • White Compound Chocolate
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31066

Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compound chocolate market report covers the following areas:

  • Compound Chocolate Market Size
  • Compound Chocolate Market Trends
  • Compound Chocolate Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing trend of premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the compound chocolate market growth during the next few years.

Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the compound chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Incorporated., MagicalButter.com, PBC, Nestlé, and PURATOS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compound chocolate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist compound chocolate market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the compound chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the compound chocolate market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound chocolate market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Milk compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Dark compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • White compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing M&A and strategic alliances
  • Growing trend of premiumization
  • Emergence of private label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Barry Callebaut
  • Cargill, Incorporated.
  • MagicalButter.com, PBC
  • Nestlé
  • PURATOS

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pMatthew Hendy Joins InvenTrust as Senior Vice President of Operations
BU
02:01pPALO ALTO : Secures FedRAMP 'In Process' Milestone for Prisma Access
PR
02:01pMESA AIR GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Mesa Air Group, Inc.
PR
02:01pCAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : Provides Additional Information Regarding Its April 28, 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
PR
02:01pBLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS : Telehealth Claims Skyrocket During Coronavirus Pandemic
PR
02:01pHuobi Launches On-chain Analytics Tool to Monitor Illicit Cryptocurrency Activities
PR
02:01pUNUM GROUP : declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock
PR
02:01pArt's Way Manufacturing Announces 21.9% Increase in Revenue Over Prior Year for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
PR
02:01pCut Resistant Gloves Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Product Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2020 on April 28, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand
3GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
4POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group