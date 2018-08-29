Log in
Compound Feeds & Additives - Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

The "Compound Feeds and Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Compound Feeds & Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in meat consumption, rising need for eggs & milk and the improved awareness of compound feed and additives are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, price instability and unsteady supply of raw materials are hindering the market growth.

Depending on Compound Feed, the swine feed segment is expected to register a considerable growth in the market owing to growing demand for high-quality pork, improved profits of middle class population in developing countries and suppleness to utilize raw materials depending on accessibility.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant growth in the market, due to the amplified utilization of livestock-based products in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Product

6 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Type

7 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • BASF
  • New Hope Group
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Nutreco
  • Hill's Pet Nutrition
  • Rumenco Limited
  • Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
  • Adisseo France S.A.S
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Land O'Lakes Inc.
  • AB Agri Limited
  • NWF Group PLC
  • LMF Feeds
  • Mercer Milling
  • Orangeburg Milling
  • Alan Ritchey
  • Kent Corporation
  • Tyson Foods
  • Purina Animal Nutrition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrs4fw/compound_feeds?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
