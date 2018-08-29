Compound Feeds & Additives - Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Compound
Feeds and Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Compound Feeds & Additives Market
is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increase in meat consumption, rising need for eggs &
milk and the improved awareness of compound feed and additives are some
of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, price
instability and unsteady supply of raw materials are hindering the
market growth.
Depending on Compound Feed, the swine feed segment is expected to
register a considerable growth in the market owing to growing demand for
high-quality pork, improved profits of middle class population in
developing countries and suppleness to utilize raw materials depending
on accessibility.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant
growth in the market, due to the amplified utilization of
livestock-based products in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Product
6 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Type
7 Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
BASF
-
New Hope Group
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Nutreco
-
Hill's Pet Nutrition
-
Rumenco Limited
-
Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
-
Adisseo France S.A.S
-
Novozymes A/S
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Land O'Lakes Inc.
-
AB Agri Limited
-
NWF Group PLC
-
LMF Feeds
-
Mercer Milling
-
Orangeburg Milling
-
Alan Ritchey
-
Kent Corporation
-
Tyson Foods
-
Purina Animal Nutrition
