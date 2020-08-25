Comprehensive Event Safety Features Added to Cvent Supplier Network and Cvent Event Diagramming Solution

New tools and information help planners and venues plan safer meetings and events

Cvent today announced the addition of several new safety features to the Cvent Supplier Network, the world’s largest event venue sourcing platform, and to Cvent Event Diagramming (formerly Social Tables), the company’s market-leading seating and diagramming solution that enables planners and venues to collaborate online to design meeting space layouts. The new features offer planners and hoteliers the tools they need to source, plan, and host safer meetings.

“As the world plans for the return of in-person events, attendee safety is a top priority,” said Cvent VP of Product Management, Jim Abramson. “Planners want to find venues that are committed to meeting their health and safety requirements, and both they, and their host venues, need to map their meeting space in a way that is consistent with these safety considerations. We are introducing these innovations because we understand how critical a safe environment is to the return of in-person meetings. We are committed to giving our hospitality and event professional customers the information and technology they need to make informed, confident decisions about their in-person events.”

“When planning my events, safety was always of the utmost importance to me…and that is why I am so happy we now have a piece of technology that we can use to design our event space with safety guidelines in mind so that we can enjoy events again,” said Pauline Kwasniak, founder of Female Event Planners Community.

New Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) features include:

Source Safely™Hub: The largest, most up-to-date global database of venue health and safety information, the Source Safely Hub, gives planners insights into how more than 40,000 hotel chains, properties, destinations, and CVBs have prepared their space to host safe meetings.

Meeting space calculator: Planners can calculate their meeting space needs based on anticipated attendee count and social-distancing requirements.

Outdoor space and safety protocol filters: Planners can filter their CSN venue search to only include venues that offer outdoor meeting space and/or provide health & safety protocol information in their venue profile.

3D-enabled venue profiles (coming in September): Venues will be able to feature 3D interactive floorplans and offer planners virtual site inspections directly within their CSN venue profiles.

Cvent Event Diagramming now enables planners and venues to easily create to-scale event layouts consistent with all spacing requirements – whether those requirements are based on general standards or customized to local guidelines. The new tools within Cvent Event Diagramming give venues the solutions they need to market, sell, and deliver safer meetings that planners and their attendees will feel more comfortable attending. Specific new safety features include:

Diagram Check: With this tool, in one click, planners and hoteliers can run a comprehensive meeting space audit to ensure that their event layouts and floorplans meet designated spacing and capacity requirements, giving them the ability to quickly and efficiently address any areas that fall short of these guidelines; and

Event Diagramming Health & Safety Objects: Venues can add health and safety objects such as temperature checks, hygiene stands, social-distancing stickers, and sanitizing stations within to-scale diagrams to further demonstrate to planners their commitment to host and deliver safer meetings.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005793/en/