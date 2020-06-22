CompuGroup Medical : successfully completes placement of shares over approx. EUR 341 million to finance further growth 

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Capital measure to strengthen equity base and support further growth successfully completed

5,321,935 shares at EUR 64.00 each placed with international investors

Gross proceeds of approx. EUR 341 million achieved

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the leading eHealth companies worldwide, has successfully completed its capital measure as announced yesterday by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process ("Accelerated Bookbuilding Process") under the exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. A total of 5,321,935 shares were placed at a price of EUR 64.00 each. Gross proceeds from the placement for the Company amount to approx. EUR 341 million.



"We are pleased about the trust shown by the capital market which additionally supports our positive business development", says Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Rauch.



The net proceeds from the capital measure shall be utilized to gain further financial strength and flexibility in order to exploit attractive growth potentials in connection with the significant opportunities offered by digitization in the healthcare sector.



"Since CompuGroup Medical was founded it has successfully integrated more than 100 companies. The additional equity shall enable us to further grow organically and, if opportunities arise, continue our successful track record with M&A activities", says the company's founder and CEO Frank Gotthardt.



Most recently, CompuGroup Medical had taken over the French software provider EPSILOG and had created further foundations for the growth and development of new regional markets by the acquisition of the German and Spanish IT Healthcare portfolios of Cerner as announced on 5 February 2020.





About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 746 million in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 5,800 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.





Important information



This announcement and the information contained herein are not intended for, and should not be made available to, any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, disclosure or distribution would be unlawful.



This announcement does not constitute an offer, or part of an offer, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other jurisdiction, whether or not such offer or solicitation to make an offer would be unlawful. This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Shares") have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. A public offering and/or a registration under the Securities Act are not intended.



This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.



This release may contain "forward-looking statements" or statements that are considered to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of corresponding words such as "believe", "assume", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "may", "could", "will" or "should" or their respective negations or other variations or similar words. The same applies to statements regarding strategies, plans, objectives, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often in fact differ. All forward-looking statements reflect CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's current view of future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA as well as the placing credit institutions and their respective affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons.





Contact for media representatives:

Michael Franz

Head of Brand Communication

T +49 (0) 261 8000-6100

F +49 (0) 261 8000-3100

E-Mail: presse@cgm.com



Contact for analysts and investors:

Claudia Thomé

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 (0) 261 8000-7030

F +49 (0) 261 8000-3200

