Compulink Previews New User Interface for its Podiatry SMART EHR at Midwest Podiatry 2019

04/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice®, an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will preview the new user interface for its Podiatry Advantage at the 2019 Midwest Podiatry Conference this week.

Designed by a team of usability experts, the new UI includes an updated look and feel with new fonts, button styles, and colors. Popup hover menus have been added to streamline screens. These new styles are not only pleasing to the eye but are designed to make it easier and more efficient to navigate the system.

“Our goal with this redesign was to ensure that every user has a great experience with our software,” said Link Wilson, CEO and founder of Compulink. “We were able to simplify screens and incorporate even more features like hover menus to save users time and clicks.”

Advantage uses real-time data to drive efficiencies across the entire practice. It completely automates administrative tasks to maximize physician time with patients and deliver better financial results for the business. This includes a smart billing system that can schedule eligibility, claims submission, and remittance posting tasks to run unattended. For workflow optimization, the Advantage SMART Workflow® feature utilizes information about the patient’s appointment type to move the patient through the office, letting providers and staff know who is waiting and where they need to go next.

The company’s system is 2015 ONC Certified for MIPS and is used by more than 20,000 providers in over 4,700 locations and 40 ASCs. Its podiatry-specific solution includes EHR, practice management, and a mobile-based patient engagement solution. The company also provides an expert revenue cycle management service for its clients.

Attendees at Midwest can demo Podiatry Advantage at booth 313 from April 10-12 in Chicago, IL.

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

A leader in specialty-specific, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management solutions for 34 years, Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice® uses artificial intelligence to improve clinical and financial results. Designed to maximize your time while seeing patients, Advantage includes everything you need to optimize workflow including EHR, PM, ASC, patient engagement, and RCM.


© Business Wire 2019
