Compulink Previews New User Interface for its Podiatry SMART EHR at Midwest Podiatry 2019

Compulink
Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice®,
an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial
intelligence (AI), will preview the new user interface for its Podiatry
Advantage™ at the 2019 Midwest Podiatry Conference this
week.
Designed by a team of usability experts, the new UI includes an updated
look and feel with new fonts, button styles, and colors. Popup hover
menus have been added to streamline screens. These new styles are not
only pleasing to the eye but are designed to make it easier and more
efficient to navigate the system.
“Our goal with this redesign was to ensure that every user has a
great experience with our software,” said Link Wilson, CEO and founder
of Compulink. “We were able to simplify screens and incorporate even
more features like hover menus to save users time and clicks.”
Advantage uses real-time data to drive efficiencies across the entire
practice. It completely automates administrative tasks to maximize
physician time with patients and deliver better financial results for
the business. This includes a smart billing system that can schedule
eligibility, claims submission, and remittance posting tasks to run
unattended. For workflow optimization, the Advantage SMART Workflow®
feature utilizes information about the patient’s appointment type to
move the patient through the office, letting providers and staff know
who is waiting and where they need to go next.
The company’s system is 2015 ONC Certified for MIPS and is used by more
than 20,000 providers in over 4,700 locations and 40 ASCs. Its
podiatry-specific solution includes EHR, practice management, and a
mobile-based patient engagement solution. The company also provides an
expert revenue cycle management service for its clients.
Attendees at Midwest can demo Podiatry
Advantage at booth 313 from April 10-12 in Chicago, IL.
About Compulink Healthcare Solutions
A leader in specialty-specific, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management
solutions for 34 years, Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice®
uses artificial intelligence to improve clinical and financial results.
Designed to maximize your time while seeing patients, Advantage includes
everything you need to optimize workflow including EHR, PM, ASC, patient
engagement, and RCM.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005025/en/