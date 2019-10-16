Compulink Showcases AI-Powered, All-in-One Orthopaedic EHR Solution at ASES 2019

Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice®, an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will showcase its Orthopaedic Advantage™ suite of Ortho-specific solutions at the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons annual meeting from October 16-19, 2019 in New York, NY.

Designed to maximize efficiencies and improve profitability, Advantage uses real-time data to automate tasks and streamline patient flow. Features include:

PracticeWatch®: SMART task manager which uses business rules to allow tasks including billing, reporting, eligibility, and sending of appointment reminders to be scheduled and run unattended.

SMART Automated Billing, Eligibility & ERA Posting: Using PracticeWatch, staff can schedule eligibility, claims submission, and remittance posting to run unattended. Claims are automatically scrubbed and if clean, sent. Advantage populates a claim edit worklist to quickly identify and correct issues.

Advantage SMART Workflow®: Advantage tracks and moves patients throughout the clinic based on their appointment reason. The system also lets providers and staff know who is waiting, where they need to go next, and keeps them constantly informed for maximum efficiency.

“Our goal is to maximize the efficiency of the entire staff during the patient encounter to drive down costs and improve the patient experience,” said Link Wilson, CEO and product architect for Compulink. Our Advantage SMART Practice solution handles all of the needs of a patient encounter, reducing repetitive steps to enable the practice to see more patient with the same staff and improve their bottom line by as much as 40%.”

Designed specifically for frontline orthopaedic providers, Advantage includes EHR supporting all Ortho sub-specialties, practice management, PACS integration, inventory management, mobile patient engagement, and a comprehensive ASC solution. The company also provides an expert revenue cycle management service for its clients. Advantage is 2015 ONC Certified for MIPS and is used by more than 20,000 providers in over 4,700 locations, 60 ASCs, and 19 universities and colleges.

Attendees at ASES can demo Orthopaedic Advantage at booth 5.

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

A leader in specialty-specific, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management solutions for 34 years, Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice® uses artificial intelligence to improve clinical and financial results. Designed to maximize your time while seeing patients, Advantage includes everything you need to optimize workflow including EHR, PM, ASC, patient engagement, and RCM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005806/en/