Compulink Showcases Eyecare Specific Artificial Intelligence EHR Solution at ASCO 2018

10/17/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice, an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will demonstrate its optometry-specific system, Eyecare Advantage at this week’s Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry 2018 Clinic Directors SIG Workshop.

Advantage uses AI technology and real-time data from the clinic to completely automate tasks such as billing, along with eliminating steps to improve patient flow.

Among the innovative AI-driven features to be demonstrated:

  • Advantage SMART Workflow™: Advantage knows which patients are being seen based on their room assignment and automatically displays their record when needed. The system also lets providers and staff know who is waiting, where they need to go next, and keeps them constantly informed for maximum efficiency.
  • SMART Automated Billing, Eligibility & ERA Posting: Using the Advantage PracticeWatchtask automation engine, staff can schedule eligibility, claims submission, and remittance posting to run unattended. Advantage also automatically populates a claim edit worklist to quickly identify and correct issues.
  • Advantage SMART Patient Engagement: Advantage automatically communicates personalized content directly to the patient’s mobile device. This includes information about products and services specific to each individual patient as they arrive at the office and move through the normal patient workflow.

“We expect this release to take our client’s efficiency across their entire clinic to a whole new level,” said Link Wilson, CEO and founder of Compulink. “Our SMART billing features will reduce the amount of time required to generate and work claims by about 90%. With our SMART workflow engine, we’re looking for patient throughput to increase by as much as 15% or more. And with our mobile patient engagement, the ability to engage patients in their own care while growing your patient base is really limitless.”

The company’s 2015 ONC Certified system is used by more than 20,000 providers in over 4,700 locations and 17 Colleges of Optometry. Built on a single database, the Advantage all-in-one solution includes an eyecare-specific EHR, practice management, optical POS and inventory management, patient engagement, workflow optimization, and procedure opportunity reminders. The company also provides an expert revenue cycle management service for its clients.

Attendees at ASCO can demo Eyecare Advantage at booth #1 from October 18-20, 2018 in Anaheim, CA.

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

A proven partner for 33 years, Compulink is a leader in AI-driven, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management solutions. Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice suite of specialty-specific solutions use the power of data to improve clinical and financial results. For more information, visit www.compulinkadvantage.com.


© Business Wire 2018
