Compulink Showcases Eyecare Specific Artificial Intelligence EHR Solution at ASCO 2018

Compulink
Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice™,
an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial
intelligence (AI), will demonstrate its optometry-specific system, Eyecare
Advantage™ at this week’s Association of Schools and
Colleges of Optometry 2018 Clinic Directors SIG Workshop.
Advantage uses AI technology and real-time data from the clinic to
completely automate tasks such as billing, along with eliminating steps
to improve patient flow.
Among the innovative AI-driven features to be demonstrated:
-
Advantage SMART Workflow™: Advantage knows which patients are
being seen based on their room assignment and automatically displays
their record when needed. The system also lets providers and staff
know who is waiting, where they need to go next, and keeps them
constantly informed for maximum efficiency.
-
SMART Automated Billing, Eligibility & ERA Posting: Using
the Advantage PracticeWatch™ task automation engine, staff
can schedule eligibility, claims submission, and remittance posting to
run unattended. Advantage also automatically populates a claim edit
worklist to quickly identify and correct issues.
-
Advantage SMART Patient Engagement™:
Advantage automatically communicates personalized content directly to
the patient’s mobile device. This includes information about products
and services specific to each individual patient as they arrive at the
office and move through the normal patient workflow.
“We expect this release to take our client’s efficiency across their
entire clinic to a whole new level,” said Link Wilson, CEO and founder
of Compulink. “Our SMART billing features will reduce the amount of time
required to generate and work claims by about 90%. With our SMART
workflow engine, we’re looking for patient throughput to increase by as
much as 15% or more. And with our mobile patient engagement, the ability
to engage patients in their own care while growing your patient base is
really limitless.”
The company’s 2015 ONC Certified system is used by more than 20,000
providers in over 4,700 locations and 17 Colleges of Optometry. Built on
a single database, the Advantage all-in-one solution includes an
eyecare-specific EHR, practice management, optical POS and inventory
management, patient engagement, workflow optimization, and procedure
opportunity reminders. The company also provides an expert revenue cycle
management service for its clients.
Attendees at ASCO can demo Eyecare
Advantage at booth #1 from October 18-20, 2018 in Anaheim, CA.
About Compulink Healthcare Solutions
A proven partner for 33 years, Compulink
is a leader in AI-driven, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management
solutions. Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice suite of
specialty-specific solutions use the power of data to improve clinical
and financial results. For more information, visit www.compulinkadvantage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005123/en/