Compulsory traineeship for students at the EU Delegation to Uruguay

Are you a university student interested in international relations? Is a working experience part of your course? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Uruguay?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof up to 6 months for students undertaking a compulsory traineeship as a part of their studies, within the Political & Communication Section of the EU Delegation to Uruguay, starting in September 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation.

Main tasks:

Preparation of a daily press review.

Work on the Delegation website and social media pages.

Support in the organisation of events.

Support in database management.

Preparation of and participation in meetings.

Participation in seminars and other events.

Preparation of thematic reports and documents.

Contacts with the media and others.

Qualification or special requirements:

Fluent in Spanish and English (oral and written)

Good knowledge of the political situation in Uruguay and of the local media.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, the Internet and social media.

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address:DELEGATION-URUGUAY-TRAINEESHIP@eeas.europa.eu:

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

a University letter requesting a compulsory traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Compulsory Traineeship - Political & Communication Section - 2020-02

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a compulsory traineeships (Article 9 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Unpaid compulsory traineeships for students already residing and studying in the host country)

All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation and living expenses must be borne by either the trainee or the University.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.