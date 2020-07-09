Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compulsory traineeship for students at the EU Delegation to Uruguay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 03:53am EDT

Are you a university student interested in international relations? Is a working experience part of your course? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Uruguay?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof up to 6 months for students undertaking a compulsory traineeship as a part of their studies, within the Political & Communication Section of the EU Delegation to Uruguay, starting in September 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation.

Main tasks:

  • Preparation of a daily press review.
  • Work on the Delegation website and social media pages.
  • Support in the organisation of events.
  • Support in database management.
  • Preparation of and participation in meetings.
  • Participation in seminars and other events.
  • Preparation of thematic reports and documents.
  • Contacts with the media and others.

Qualification or special requirements:

  • Fluent in Spanish and English (oral and written)
  • Good knowledge of the political situation in Uruguay and of the local media.
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, the Internet and social media.

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address:DELEGATION-URUGUAY-TRAINEESHIP@eeas.europa.eu:

  • A detailed Europass curriculum vitae (CV)
  • a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship
  • a University letter requesting a compulsory traineeship
  • and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Compulsory Traineeship - Political & Communication Section - 2020-02

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a compulsory traineeships (Article 9 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Unpaid compulsory traineeships for students already residing and studying in the host country)

All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation and living expenses must be borne by either the trainee or the University.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aALSTOM : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04:23aROLLS ROYCE : Zero AOG milestone reached
PU
04:23aUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A USIMINAS : Notice to the Market – Usiminas Mecânica S.A. - Restructuring of the activities
PU
04:23aBEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:21aAECI : Dealings in Securities re LTIP
PR
04:19aAIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
RE
04:18aAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 40/2020 – Notification of withdrawal from a signed letter of intent
PU
04:18aNESTLE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04:17aOKEA : Updated invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2020
AQ
04:16aDIAGEO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group