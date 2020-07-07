Computer Design & Integration LLC : (CDI LLC) Acquires Plan B Technologies, Inc.

Investment allows firm to expand service offerings and geographical reach

Computer Design & Integration LLC (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that it has acquired Plan B Technologies, Inc. (“PBT”), an IT solutions and professional services provider serving clients in the Mid-Atlantic since 2001. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Backed by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners (“OEP”), CDI is a leading provider of IT infrastructure hardware and software, consulting and managed services.

The Company’s acquisition is the first phase of an aggressive M&A growth strategy it has launched to continue bringing added-value to its customers.

Based in Annapolis, Md., PBT provides storage area networking, backup, recovery and archiving, security and network infrastructure, virtualization and Microsoft solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. This venture allows both CDI and PBT to grow its service offerings, strengthen ongoing relationships with key technology partners, and expand sales reach across the eastern U.S.

“Welcoming PBT to the CDI family demonstrates that we have taken another major step in differentiating our capabilities and services,” said Rich Falcone, President, CDI. “PBT’s extensive virtualization experience perfectly aligns with our digital workspace offerings and the new work-from-anywhere reality. This acquisition provides the opportunity to add scale, increase our current skillset and develop the solutions our customers need to accelerate innovation. We are well-positioned for continued market leadership and look forward to this next chapter.”

CDI is well recognized for its data center expertise and its cloud and managed services portfolio, which includes public, private and hybrid cloud management, remote workforce solutions, SDX, as-a-service offerings, IT service management, and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF) and Zero Touch Operations (ZTO).

“We are celebrating a milestone today,” said Donnie W. Downs, President and CEO, PBT. “PBT and CDI have a successful history of working together to deliver complex IT solutions. We are synergistic in our approach to all areas of business and complimentary in the technologies that we deliver. I am thrilled about the future and its possibilities.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133.

About Plan B Technologies, Inc.

Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT) is an IT solutions and professional services provider headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic. From the datacenter to the device, PBT’s areas of expertise include: storage area networking, backup, recovery and archiving, security and network infrastructure, Microsoft solutions and cloud virtualization solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. PBT delivers the complete lifecycle of professional services including project management, education, consultation, assessment, design, planning, deployment, support, and staff augmentation. Professional services are delivered by systems consultant/integrators who are cross-trained with over 300 technical certifications. PBT listens carefully to every customer, striving to deliver the right solution – unbiased by product – enabling our customers to achieve their business objectives, stability and success.

For more information, visit: www.planbtech.net.

