Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Computer Design & Integration LLC : (CDI LLC) Acquires Plan B Technologies, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Investment allows firm to expand service offerings and geographical reach

Computer Design & Integration LLC (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that it has acquired Plan B Technologies, Inc. (“PBT”), an IT solutions and professional services provider serving clients in the Mid-Atlantic since 2001. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Backed by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners (“OEP”), CDI is a leading provider of IT infrastructure hardware and software, consulting and managed services.

The Company’s acquisition is the first phase of an aggressive M&A growth strategy it has launched to continue bringing added-value to its customers.

Based in Annapolis, Md., PBT provides storage area networking, backup, recovery and archiving, security and network infrastructure, virtualization and Microsoft solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. This venture allows both CDI and PBT to grow its service offerings, strengthen ongoing relationships with key technology partners, and expand sales reach across the eastern U.S.

“Welcoming PBT to the CDI family demonstrates that we have taken another major step in differentiating our capabilities and services,” said Rich Falcone, President, CDI. “PBT’s extensive virtualization experience perfectly aligns with our digital workspace offerings and the new work-from-anywhere reality. This acquisition provides the opportunity to add scale, increase our current skillset and develop the solutions our customers need to accelerate innovation. We are well-positioned for continued market leadership and look forward to this next chapter.”

CDI is well recognized for its data center expertise and its cloud and managed services portfolio, which includes public, private and hybrid cloud management, remote workforce solutions, SDX, as-a-service offerings, IT service management, and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF) and Zero Touch Operations (ZTO).

“We are celebrating a milestone today,” said Donnie W. Downs, President and CEO, PBT. “PBT and CDI have a successful history of working together to deliver complex IT solutions. We are synergistic in our approach to all areas of business and complimentary in the technologies that we deliver. I am thrilled about the future and its possibilities.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Plan B Technologies, Inc.

Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT) is an IT solutions and professional services provider headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic. From the datacenter to the device, PBT’s areas of expertise include: storage area networking, backup, recovery and archiving, security and network infrastructure, Microsoft solutions and cloud virtualization solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. PBT delivers the complete lifecycle of professional services including project management, education, consultation, assessment, design, planning, deployment, support, and staff augmentation. Professional services are delivered by systems consultant/integrators who are cross-trained with over 300 technical certifications. PBT listens carefully to every customer, striving to deliver the right solution – unbiased by product – enabling our customers to achieve their business objectives, stability and success.

For more information, visit: www.planbtech.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs")
PU
09:49aSGS : Joins Biophytis in Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Respiratory Failure Treatment
PU
09:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol "MLPO").
PU
09:49aEXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aDIGITAL CONNECTIVITY & COLLABORATION AT SCALE : From Fitness to Workflows & Healthcare. CEO’s of (PTON), (NEXCF), (RNG), (SMAR) Discuss New Trends Driving Growth.
AQ
09:49aHEIDENHAIN Announces Opening Of Expanded Western U.S. Headquarters
GL
09:48aResCare HomeCare Is Now All Ways Caring HomeCare
BU
09:46aBRIGHTER PUBL : expands its product portfolio - has obtained CE marking for the new device "Actiste® Mini"
AQ
09:46aAccenture and AT&T Bring Mobile Connectivity to Phillips 66 with Private Cellular Network; Network creates efficiencies and lays the foundation for future 5G use cases
AQ
09:46aOmniPathology and Total Testing Solutions Announce Partnership To Offer Expedited COVID-19 PCR Testing for Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
3BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5Deutsche Bank CEO evaluating help for Wirecard Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group