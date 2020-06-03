Computer Design & Integration LLC : (CDI LLC) Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

Firm ranks #78 on annual list spotlighting the channel’s top technology integrators

Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named CDI LLC to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.

CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

“The current business landscape has forced organizations to accelerate their digital transformation faster than ever before,” said Rich Falcone, President, Sales, CDI. “CDI is committed to providing the solutions our customers need to move toward a digital future and this recognition from CRN further validates those efforts. We look forward to continue helping enterprises lay the solid foundation necessary to achieve maximum business value through hybrid cloud enablement, enterprise workflow, intelligent operations, digital workspace and security technologies.”

As a member of the SP500, CDI is recognized for its data center expertise and its cloud and managed services portfolio, which includes public, private and hybrid cloud management, remote workforce solutions, SDX, as-a-service offerings, IT service management, and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF) and Zero Touch Operations (ZTO).

Concurrently, the firm is hosting its CDI Technology Summit II on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST. This virtual event is free to attend and will feature over 20 enterprise technology partners, an executive IT leadership panel, a digital transformation keynote, breakout sessions, lightning round presentations and celebrity guests. For more information and to register, please click here.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

