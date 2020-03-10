 Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

CRN’s® 2020 MSP 500 List, Elite 150, identifies highest-achieving MSPs

Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CDI LLC to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category.

This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

“CDI is honored to be recognized by CRN for the sixth consecutive year,” said John Carter, President, CDI Managed Services. “This distinction further emphasizes our ability to build and implement white-glove, customer-first, cloud solutions that meet the changing demands of the marketplace. We look forward to helping enterprises increase business agility and embark on their digital transformation journeys through a hybrid IT operating model.”

CRN’s annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

As a member of the MSP Elite 150, CDI is recognized for its data center expertise and its cloud and managed services portfolio, which includes public, private and hybrid cloud management, a complete suite of business continuity solutions, as-a-service offerings, digital transformation initiatives, IT service management, and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF) and Zero Touch Operations (ZTO).

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

