Computer Vision Company, Cocoon Health, Announces New CEO, Kate Whitcomb

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cocoon Health announced the appointment of its new CEO, Kate Whitcomb, a venture capital veteran with extensive experience developing new markets and scaling promising businesses.

Whitcomb comes to Cocoon Health from HAX, a venture capital firm focused on bringing hardware-based tech products to market and scaling revolutionary businesses. Whitcomb worked closely with over 150 startups during her time at HAX, ranging from pre-product startups raising capital for the first time to later stage companies entering new geographies and launching new revenue models. Prior to her experience at HAX, Whitcomb held leadership roles at Target Corporation, where she helped launch Target's IoT business and was responsible for over $500m of product spend across a number of major businesses.

Cocoon Health's premiere product features a computer vision-powered, AI-backed baby monitor. Under Whitcomb's guidance, the Cocoon Health platform will further iterate on its foundational technology and launch a new era of health monitoring. Through Whitcomb's leadership, Cocoon Health will explore new opportunities in both hardware and software applications of the business, liberating health data and ultimately playing a critical role in improving health and wellness outcomes.

"There is so much potential here. With machine learning technology rapidly developing, we can monitor our personal health in ways not possible before. The wearable-free, radar-free vital monitoring market is a complete white space that Cocoon Health is perfectly poised to address," said Kate Whitcomb, CEO of Cocoon Health. "In the near-term, our computer vision technology will continue to give parents like myself peace of mind. Longer term, we'll be exploring exciting new applications for our unique and patented technology platform"

Through her work at HAX and Target, Whitcomb has extensive experience in the medical device, robotics, enterprise and consumer spaces. She's helped guide companies through launching products in new markets, tackling the FDA approval process, and leveraging datasets to create valuable new businesses.

"We are delighted to bring on Kate. Her experience will be essential in bringing Cocoon Health into a new period of growth," said board member Ajay Ramachandran, "Her business acumen and experience in hardware, scaling solutions and developing markets made her the perfect fit for Cocoon Health."

Founded in 2014, Cocoon Health has sold more than 50,000 units and continues to gain traction in the marketplace offering parents comfort and safety.

About Cocoon Health

Cocoon Health, formerly Cocoon Cam, is a Silicon Valley-based technology company using computer vision and AI for remote non-contact health monitoring. Its first product is a category-defining baby monitor that detects a baby's vitals purely by passively collecting a video feed from the baby monitor and analyzing the data in the cloud. Parents gain instant access, via their mobile devices, to longitudinal data and real-time alerts for metrics such as breathing and sleep.

The Cocoon Health platform requires no additional hardware such as wearable devices or radar, unlike major competitors; as a result, Cocoon Health has created the first true vital signs monitoring platform. The Cocoon Health core technology has been validated by Stanford researchers and is backed by 47+ patented advanced AI and Computer Vision algorithms. Its team includes ex-Apple and Tesla engineers, as well as former Target and Netflix executives.

Media Contact

Gary McMath

gary@cocoon.health.com

415-730-0760

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-vision-company-cocoon-health-announces-new-ceo-kate-whitcomb-300919302.html

SOURCE Cocoon Health