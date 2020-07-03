Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Computing Mouse Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 | The Rising Demand For Wireless Mice to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the computing mouse market and it is poised to grow by $ 284.59 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005249/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A4TECH, Apple Inc., AZIO Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising demand for wireless mice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of refurbished and counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Computing Mouse Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Wired
    • Wireless
  • Region
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41360.

Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The computing mouse market report covers the following areas:

  • Computing Mouse Market Size
  • Computing Mouse Market Trends
  • Computing Mouse Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for ergonomic mice as one of the prime reasons driving the computing mouse market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist computing mouse market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the computing mouse market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the computing mouse market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computing mouse market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A4TECH
  • Apple Inc.
  • AZIO Corp.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Razer Inc.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pWINDELN.DE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United States Oil Fund, LP - USO
GL
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14pKLINIK HEALTH VENTURES : IIROC Trading Resumption - NPTH
AQ
04:14pILOOKABOUT : IIROC Trading Resumption - ILA
AQ
04:12pDURO METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - DURO.P
AQ
04:11pNORSEMONT CAPITAL : Announces the Appointment of Veteran Geologist Art Freeze to Its Advisory Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group
4FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group