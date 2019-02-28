Log in
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Completes Strategic Acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc.

02/28/2019 | 09:08am EST

February 28, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”) (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc. (“Solacom”), a leading provider of Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions for public safety agencies.

A separate presentation related to the Solacom acquisition is available at www.comtechtel.com.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

About Solacom

Solacom’s 911 call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. Today, Solacom’s Guardian 911 solutions support thousands of agencies affecting millions of lives annually. From dense urban environments to statewide deployments, Solacom solutions are trusted to streamline 911 call handling and management processes and enable more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. identify many such risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release could be affected by many factors including, without limitation: the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction; the potential impact of the announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from time to time, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2019
