Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Completes Strategic Acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc.

February 28, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”)
(Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that it has closed on its previously
announced acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc. (“Solacom”), a
leading provider of Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions for public
safety agencies.
A separate presentation related to the Solacom acquisition is available
at www.comtechtel.com.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
About Solacom
Solacom’s 911 call handling and management solutions are built on more
than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced
hardware and software technologies for public safety. Today, Solacom’s
Guardian 911 solutions support thousands of agencies affecting millions
of lives annually. From dense urban environments to statewide
deployments, Solacom solutions are trusted to streamline 911 call
handling and management processes and enable more efficient collection
of critical information in emergency situations. For more information,
visit: www.solacom.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) filings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. identify many such
risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press
release could be affected by many factors including, without limitation:
the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the
ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the
transaction; the potential impact of the announcement of the transaction
or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with
employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key
personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in
financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates;
and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with
the SEC by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from time to time, including
those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recently
filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no duty and have no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
