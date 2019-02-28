Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Completes Strategic Acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc.

February 28, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”) (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Solacom Technologies Inc. (“Solacom”), a leading provider of Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions for public safety agencies.

A separate presentation related to the Solacom acquisition is available at www.comtechtel.com.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

About Solacom

Solacom’s 911 call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. Today, Solacom’s Guardian 911 solutions support thousands of agencies affecting millions of lives annually. From dense urban environments to statewide deployments, Solacom solutions are trusted to streamline 911 call handling and management processes and enable more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

