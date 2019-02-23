Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/comtechtel/

Company: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Booth/Stand: 8.1D21 Event: Mobile World Congress 2019

Feb 25 - 28, 2019

Barcelona, ES Web: http://www.comtechenterprise.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComtechET LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/comtech-enterprise-technologies

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a global leader of device location and messaging platforms through its Enterprise Technologies group. It provides a complete suite of highly accurate location APIs for IoT devices and applications – which include seamless indoor and outdoor positioning. Additionally, it offers HD, feature rich, immersive maps at less cost than competitors by leveraging and improving Open Source Maps. Comtech provides a compact, high-capacity, multiprotocol SMS platform for P2P, A2P and M2M. Sold around the world to wireless network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 150 enterprises, Comtech platforms allow you to map, track, locate, and message.

