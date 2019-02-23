Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/comtechtel/
About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a global leader of device location
and messaging platforms through its Enterprise Technologies group. It
provides a complete suite of highly accurate location APIs for IoT
devices and applications – which include seamless indoor and outdoor
positioning. Additionally, it offers HD, feature rich, immersive maps at
less cost than competitors by leveraging and improving Open Source Maps.
Comtech provides a compact, high-capacity, multiprotocol SMS platform
for P2P, A2P and M2M. Sold around the world to wireless network
operators, government agencies, and Fortune 150 enterprises, Comtech
platforms allow you to map, track, locate, and message.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190223005010/en/