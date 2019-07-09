Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in PM Pediatrics Management Group, LLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Administrative Agent and Lender in providing a $50.0 million senior secured credit facility (the “Financing”) to PM Pediatrics Management Group, LLC (“PM Pediatrics” or the “Company”), a pediatric urgent care provider. The financing was used to retire certain existing debt and finance new clinic growth.



“We are excited to partner with Comvest Credit Partners as we position our Company for further growth,” said Company executive David Biehl. “Comvest worked quickly to provide an optimal financing structure to satisfy our current and future needs.”

“We are very pleased to partner with PM Pediatrics on this transaction. The Company maintains an outstanding reputation in the market, which is a testament to its strong management team and differentiated urgent care platform,” said Greg Reynolds, Partner at Comvest.

About PM Pediatrics:

PM Pediatrics is a leading provider of pediatric urgent care services for children and young adults across ten states. Unlike traditional urgent care practices, PM Pediatrics specializes in treating patients from the cradle to college, 365 days a year, every day until midnight. The Company is staffed by pediatric emergency specialists, including pediatric emergency physicians and board-certified pediatricians, who are specially trained in treating children in urgent care situations while minimizing pain and unnecessary tests. For more information, please visit their website https://www.pmpediatrics.com/ .

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest Credit Partners, through affiliated private funds, focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. We provide senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital as well as equity co-investments. We lend to sponsored and non-sponsored companies, in support of refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $20 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. For more information, please visit our website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $4.0 billion. Today, Comvest’s funds have $3.2 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit our website.

For more information:

Greg Reynolds, Comvest – (312) 637-8444, G.Reynolds@comvest.com

Bryce Peterson, Comvest – (561) 727-1823, B.Peterson@comvest.com

Colleen Gurda, Comvest – (212) 829-5874, C.Gurda@comvest.com





