Conan O'Brien to Headline “In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” in L.A. on April 11

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy Award-winning comedian and host Conan O’Brien will headline “In Stitches, a Night of Laughs,” an evening of comedy and cocktails to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for hydrocephalus. “In Stitches, a Night of Laughs” will take place Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 pm at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

Conan O’Brien will headline “In Stitches, a Night of Laughs,” an evening of comedy and cocktails to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for hydrocephalus, a chronic, life-threatening brain condition that affects over 1 million Americans.









One in every 770 babies develops hydrocephalus, a complex, life-threatening condition marked by excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid on the brain. However, anyone at any time can develop hydrocephalus from a brain injury, tumor, infection, or for unknown reasons as part of the aging process. The condition has no cure and can only be treated through brain surgery. In Stitches will help raise funds to support critical research and programs that improve the quality of life for people living with hydrocephalus and, ultimately, find a cure.

Conan O’Brien helms the show "CONAN," now in its 9th season on TBS. He served as the host for NBC's "Late Night" from 1992-2009. Conan has also hosted two Emmy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards, conducted two separate multi-city live comedy tours in 2010 and 2018, been the subject of a documentary titled "Conan O'Brien Can't Stop," and performed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for two Presidents. He's won 3 Emmy Awards and six Writer's Guild Awards for comedy writing, the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Television Host," and his popular CONAN: Without Borders series has visited 9 countries including Cuba, Haiti, Mexico, Qatar, Korea, Italy, Berlin, Armenia and Japan. In 2015, Conan became the longest-working current late-night talk show host in the U.S., celebrating 25 years in 2018.

“In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” will also include performances by stand-up comedians Moses Storm and Taylor Tomlinson, who have both appeared on CONAN. In addition, several actors, writers, and producers will be in attendance, such as Max Greenfield, Seth Green, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Terra Jole. Media are invited to take pictures and conduct interviews during the Pre-Show Red Carpet Hour beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Hydrocephalus Association with generous support from TBS and HULU. For details, visit: https://benefit.hydroassoc.org/.

About the Hydrocephalus Association

Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to be the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed nearly $8 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit the Hydrocephalus Association website at www.hydroassoc.org or call (888) 598-3789.

Attachment

Amy Glickman 310.499.8990 amy@glickmanink.com Cassie Zebisch 213.447.2254 CZebisch@aegworldwide.com