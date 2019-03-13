Conavi Medical Announces Health Canada Approval of Novasight Hybrid System for Visualization During Coronary Angioplasty Procedures

Conavi Medical Inc. (www.conavi.com)
is pleased to announce that it has received a Health Canada Medical
Device License for the Novasight HybridTM System. This
patented technology is the only clinical system that enables
simultaneous imaging of coronary arteries with both intravascular
ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT), and was
invented at Sunnybrook Research Institute. Angioplasty and stenting is
performed four million times around the world every year as an important
part of the treatment of coronary artery disease, including patients
suffering from heart attacks and angina. Recent randomized studies with
existing IVUS systems have shown that intravascular imaging has the
potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes during angioplasty
and stenting.
"Conavi is delighted to receive approval for the clinical use of the
Novasight Hybrid System in Canada and are thankful to the many
researchers, clinicians, patients, employees and other stakeholders that
made this milestone possible”, says Dr. Brian Courtney, President and
CEO of Conavi. “We are now able to offer this technology that combines
the two most commonly used intravascular imaging modalities onto a
single catheter to Canadian physicians, hospitals and their patients.
Approval in Canada will also accelerate both our ability to pursue
approvals in other countries and grow into an international provider of
imaging devices.”
“We found this technology quite versatile, based on the synergistic
ability of the two imaging modalities to visualize coronary
atherosclerosis and guide coronary interventions”, says Dr. Natalia
Pinilla Echeverri, an interventional cardiologist at Hamilton Health
Sciences. Dr. Pinilla Echeverri, Dr. Tej Sheth and Dr. Shamir Mehta at
McMaster University are leading a clinical study for early use of the
device in patients with coronary artery disease. “We also see several
future research applications of this hybrid imaging system that may
provide unique insights into the pathophysiology of coronary artery
disease and enable enhanced decision making during minimally invasive
procedures.”
About Conavi Medical:
Conavi Medical Inc., is a privately-held Canadian company focused on
designing, manufacturing, and selling imaging technologies to guide
minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. For more information,
visit http://www.conavi.com/.
