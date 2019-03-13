Log in
Conavi Medical Announces Health Canada Approval of Novasight Hybrid System for Visualization During Coronary Angioplasty Procedures

03/13/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

Conavi Medical Inc. (www.conavi.com) is pleased to announce that it has received a Health Canada Medical Device License for the Novasight HybridTM System. This patented technology is the only clinical system that enables simultaneous imaging of coronary arteries with both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT), and was invented at Sunnybrook Research Institute. Angioplasty and stenting is performed four million times around the world every year as an important part of the treatment of coronary artery disease, including patients suffering from heart attacks and angina. Recent randomized studies with existing IVUS systems have shown that intravascular imaging has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes during angioplasty and stenting.

"Conavi is delighted to receive approval for the clinical use of the Novasight Hybrid System in Canada and are thankful to the many researchers, clinicians, patients, employees and other stakeholders that made this milestone possible”, says Dr. Brian Courtney, President and CEO of Conavi. “We are now able to offer this technology that combines the two most commonly used intravascular imaging modalities onto a single catheter to Canadian physicians, hospitals and their patients. Approval in Canada will also accelerate both our ability to pursue approvals in other countries and grow into an international provider of imaging devices.”

“We found this technology quite versatile, based on the synergistic ability of the two imaging modalities to visualize coronary atherosclerosis and guide coronary interventions”, says Dr. Natalia Pinilla Echeverri, an interventional cardiologist at Hamilton Health Sciences. Dr. Pinilla Echeverri, Dr. Tej Sheth and Dr. Shamir Mehta at McMaster University are leading a clinical study for early use of the device in patients with coronary artery disease. “We also see several future research applications of this hybrid imaging system that may provide unique insights into the pathophysiology of coronary artery disease and enable enhanced decision making during minimally invasive procedures.”

About Conavi Medical:

Conavi Medical Inc., is a privately-held Canadian company focused on designing, manufacturing, and selling imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
