Conavi Medical and Japan Lifeline Announce MHLW Approval of Novasight Hybrid Intravascular Imaging System for Japanese Market

02/19/2020 | 12:27pm EST

ConaviTM Medical Inc. and Japan Lifeline are pleased to announce that they have received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for the Novasight HybridTM intravascular imaging system. The Novasight Hybrid system is the world’s first clinical system capable of providing both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) on a single imaging catheter. The system also has Health Canada approval and FDA 510(k) clearance in the USA. Japan Lifeline is the exclusive distributor for this technology in Japan.

Dr. Brian Courtney, Conavi Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, comments that "We are delighted to have received MHLW approval of the Novasight Hybrid system. Clinical data in the past several years has increasingly demonstrated that intravascular imaging with either IVUS or OCT has significant potential to improve outcomes in the large number of patients being treated with angioplasty and stenting for coronary artery disease. However, there are substantial differences between the images generated by these two technologies. Until now, physicians in Japan have had to choose between IVUS or OCT when performing percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). We are delighted that Conavi and Japan Lifeline can now begin to offer both of these highly complementary imaging techniques on a single catheter to physicians in Japan.”

About Conavi Medical:

Conavi Medical Inc. is a privately held Canadian company focused on designing, manufacturing, and selling imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

About Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Japan Lifeline (JLL) is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of quality medical products. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol TYO:7575. Visit the JLL website at: http://www.japanlifeline.com.


© Business Wire 2020
