Concentric Automates Process of Optimizing Business Strategies

02/05/2019 | 09:01am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentric, a simulation software company, today announced the release of version 9.3 of the Concentric Market® simulation platform. The new release delivers an upgraded optimizer feature that makes it faster and easier for users to find the optimal investment strategy and forecast its impact on key business metrics.

Many marketing decision-makers expect their budgets to rise in 2019, but a significant amount share that an unfortunate percentage of that budget is likely to be wasted on ineffective decisions and allocations. There is a clear need for a more efficient solution that saves organization’s resources while also enabling more effective investments.

With the release of 9.3, a simple form-fill interface is built into Concentric Market that allows users to quickly find the optimal way to spend their budget, based on specific goals.  In seconds the optimizer delivers a recommendation along with the forecasted business impact of those investments, enabling business leaders to build a more efficient strategy, demonstrate ROI or justify the need for additional funding.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver a better, faster and more efficient user experience for our customers,” says Andrey Anev, CTO at Concentric.  “This upgraded feature became a priority in our roadmap after hearing many customers looking for an easier and faster way to find this answer.”

Instead of testing strategies in-market, Concentric Market enables organizations to test their ideas in a simulated environment to find the optimal investment strategy and forecast its business impact in minutes.  Forecasts produced with Concentric Market have proven to be up to 95% accurate when compared to in-market results.

Concentric Market v9.3 is now available to all platform users. To learn more about Concentric Market, visit concentricmarket.com or read our blog post for more on this update.

About Concentric 
We believe people and organizations should have access to the intelligence they need to make smarter decisions. Concentric is industrializing data-driven decisions for Fortune 500 companies by combining the most advanced technology and science in one end-to-end advanced analytics platform. Concentric Market® uses simulation to help business leaders accurately forecast the impact of any go-to-market decision in real time. To learn more, visit concentricmarket.com.

Media Contact 
Chelsea Hoedl
concentric@launchsquad.com 
(617) 945-1915

Melissa Todisco
melissa@concentricmarket.com
(201) 926-5454

© GlobeNewswire 2019
