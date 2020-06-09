Concentric CEO Karthik Krishnan Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

Concentric Inc, a leading vendor in intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business critical data, today announced that Founder and CEO Karthik Krishnan has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Krishnan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in the information security sector at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 technology companies. According to Forbes, criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Karthik into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and makes an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Krishnan will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Krishnan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“There is no greater and pressing challenge than helping businesses protect their growing volumes of unstructured data,” said Krishnan. “With Concentric’s deep learning solution, enterprises gain a risk-based understanding of their high value data so they can easily identify, monitor and protect it. I am excited about being included in this esteemed community of business leaders and look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from other members.”

Krishnan is the Founder and CEO of Concentric AI. He has more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles at various hardware, software and systems firms, including at Intel, Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Symantec, PGP Corporation (acquired by Symantec) and Niara (acquired by HPE/Aruba). He has earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India; and an MBA with distinction from the Kellogg School of Management, where he was an F.C. Austin Scholar.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Concentric

Concentric discovers and protects business critical content stored in unstructured data, which according to Gartner represents 80 percent of all corporate data. Sensitive business data Concentric protects includes intellectual property, financial documents, PII/PCI content in documents, business confidential data (strategy plans, product roadmaps, contracts, blueprints), stored in Office365/Sharepoint, Windows file shares, Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. The Concentric Semantic Intelligence™ solution uses deep learning to develop a semantic level understanding of the content in each document and leverages that data to discover business sensitive content, surface high risk data, and remediate issues without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric is venture backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai

