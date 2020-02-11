Log in
Concept Engineering : Reveals EEvision Platform for On-Board Electrical System Exploration at the 2020 WHMA Wire Harness Conference

02/11/2020 | 11:32am EST

Smart Electrical System Visualization to Accelerate Automotive and Aerospace Design, Manufacturing & Service

Concept Engineering, which specializes in visualization and debugging technologies for electronic circuits and systems, will showcase the company’s latest software solution, EEvision™ platform, at the Wire Harness Manufacturer’s Association (WHMA) Wire Harness Conference 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, February 18 – 20, 2020. This innovative software platform leverages Google-like search features and smart display functions to easily visualize and analyze complex electrical systems.

EEvision automatically renders compact, easy-to-read schematics of vehicle architecture and vehicle electrical functions, accelerating the development, manufacture and maintenance of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and complex aerospace systems. The EEvision platform is available for Windows, Linux or as a cloud-based application over the Internet (using any browser) or intranet. This gives users quick and easy access from wherever they choose to log in and work.

Using existing ECAD (Electrical Computer-Aided Design) data or proprietary data as input, Concept Engineering's new technology platform automatically renders variant-specific schematics, such as system circuits, specific system functions or wire harness diagrams. The ability to switch quickly between different schematic views or to navigate incrementally through the electrical system is crucial for pinpointing error sources quickly and efficiently.

Automotive and aerospace companies can be sure that compact and up-to-date schematic drawings are being used to develop, build and repair their vehicles. Today, technicians must often deal with needlessly complicated static schematic diagrams (PDF or SVG) covering many product variants. The ability to quickly render a schematic of a specific problem area, based on variant specific vehicle identification numbers (VIN) or diagnostic trouble codes (DTC), represents a leap forward in manufacturing and service efficiency.

EEvision is an open platform with APIs for customization and flexible data import. Data from model-based systems engineering (MBSE) or proprietary design data can be imported into the EEvision platform using ECAD data interfaces, using the Creator API (Java, C, Python, Tcl) or simply by reading Excel files (XLSX, XLS) with the system- or model-description.

In May, 2019, Concept Engineering announced that NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory had adopted EEvision to develop electronics for space missions to Mars and Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Concept Engineering will present EEvision in booth #405, at the 27th annual WHMA Wire Harness Conference starting on February 18, 2020; exhibit hours vary. The conference features timely presentations on topics important to wire harness manufacturers, OEMs and suppliers. It also includes peer-to-peer networking, best-practices roundtables and an exhibit hall with industry leading suppliers.

About Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is a privately held company based in Freiburg, Germany, that provides visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, including automatic schematic generation technology for all major design levels. The company's technology helps electronic design engineers to easily understand, debug, optimize and document electronic designs. Concept Engineering's software technology is used in many fields in the EDA, automotive and aerospace markets, including: RTL development, IP reuse, ASIC, SoC and FPGA design, analog/mixed-signal design, logic synthesis, design verification, test automation, as well as debugging and visualization at the on-board, system, RTL, netlist and transistor levels.

E-engine and EEvision are trademarks of Concept Engineering GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
