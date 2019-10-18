Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Concept Medical : is Granted CE Certification for Their Sirolimus Coated MagicTouch Group of Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 07:26am EDT

Concept Medical B.V. with its headquarters in Tampa, Florida has announced that on 16th October 2019, they have received the CE certification for their MagicTouch group of products.

The CE certified products/brands are as listed below:

  1. MagicTouch – PTA (Sirolimus Coated PTA Balloon Catheter) for peripheral arterial disease
  2. MagicTouch – ED (Sirolimus Coated Balloon Catheter) for Erectile Dysfunction
  3. MagicTouch – AVF (Sirolimus Coated PTA Balloon Catheter) for Arterio-Venous Fistula and Graft

MagicTouch – PTA is the only commercially available and CE certified Sirolimus coated balloon catheter for peripheral arterial diseases. Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a procedure that can open a blocked blood vessel using a small catheter with a "balloon" at one end. The currently accepted procedure is to use drug delivery devices to deliver drugs that inhibit the inflammatory and proliferative pathways that lead to restenosis. Sirolimus is widely accepted as a drug of choice for such a purpose.

Several studies have demonstrated that Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is increasingly prevalent with age. Approximately 40% of men are affected by the age of 40 years and nearly 70% of men are affected by the age of 70 years. MagicTouch ED is the only CE certified, commercially available Sirolimus coated balloon catheter in the world for the therapeutic management of Erectile Dysfunction.

An arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is a connection created surgically (also called a native fistula) between an artery and a vein so as to expand the bore of the vein. An AV fistula causes extra pressure and extra blood to flow into the vein, making it grow large and strong (maturing of the AVF). The larger vein provides easy, reliable access to blood vessels. Without this kind of access, regular hemodialysis sessions would not be possible. Untreated veins cannot withstand repeated needle insertions, because they would collapse the way a straw collapses under strong suction.

Arteriovenous graft (AVG), is another method for connecting an artery and a vein and is made by surgically suturing an external tube, made of a biomaterial, between the two vessels.

Common complications of AVF and AVG are an infection, stenosis of the fistula, thrombosis, aneurysm, and limb ischemia. PTA tackles the complications of AVF and AVG.

Concept Medical will now intensify its efforts to market and promote their products in all of Europe and other relevant markets that accept the CE certification for marketing authorization.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:46aAVICANNA (TSX : AVCN) Announces Receipt of the First Colombian USDA Organic Certification for its Hemp Cultivation and Registration of 15 Additional Genetics
AQ
07:45aIP : Avacta Group plc - Interim Results for the Period Ended 31 July 2019
PU
07:45aIP : Avacta Group plc - Proposed Placing and Subscription to raise up to £9 million
PU
07:45aZ OBEE : Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
PU
07:45aYEE HOP : Disclosable transaction - subscription of bond instrument
PU
07:45aAMERICAN EXPRESS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:41aHUMANA : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019
AQ
07:41aSAGICOR FINANCIAL : AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Sagicor Financial Corp Ltd and Sagicor Life Following Announced Acquisition Agreement
AQ
07:41aALLIANZ : appoints Birmingham Claims Operations Manager
AQ
07:41aTELEFONICA : Innovation Ventures joins latest round of technology investors in Altiostar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares slump as profit warning deepens carmaker's problems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group