Concept Note: The 2019 Financial Literature Week

• Set SMART Financial Goals

• Earn A Living

Financial goals are targets driven by speciﬁc current and future ﬁnancial needs. Thesegoals should be Speciﬁc, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic andTime-bound (SMART). Our future starts with savings!

Generating money through income earned from an

What do you wish for?

As metnhteioirnceadreaebros.ve, the World Savings Day is observed globally as research has shown that the lack of savings affects the• deSvaevloeped and developing alike. In many countries, the AsEmaceShnatiinvoidnigevdiednauababol lvaeens,dpthoeerogWpaleonritslodamStioaenveinet gnthsveiDsiriaocynuirasrefounbtusﬁerneravtnehcdaiatilsgboeatlster As mentioned above, the World Savings Day is observed gltohbaanallynthdaesfiurteucsruerarerecxnphtehonansses.sFh. oBrwuonildrtgihnagnt ictshlaevtileoarncskaoivtfincsgaosvuilhndagbsbietasffgferrocotmws th , globally as research has shown that the lack of savings affects rthisieknscdretaehvnaetsleoteahpdrel ydsafuagcnecedei.sds*eiRsmveoepcrloeorniptmtaindnpgtatiacnaltikosaeurdn.gedIgnreemtsovtaectnhnuyal tacivwnoauotienrnltdckriwreeysida,mestheoeninleyyt-heir trhiseksdtehvaetltohpeeydfaacned. *dRevcelnotpdinagtaasluikgeg.eInstmthant ywocrolduwntidrieso,ntlhye

occupation provides families with ﬁnancial security.

Developing occupational and livelihoods skills or receiving entrepreneurial training supports children and young people in getting a job, building their own business and developing

22r%eaocmfha. dnFauogltrsininagdcsitvikviidellsluyafoslsar vlwaetederihnianavliefeov.rmaraylinsagvwinagnstascacnodunnte; iends that 22% of adults actively saved in a formal savings account; in

other words almost 8 in 10 individuals were saving informally orisrm•knsaotntLhaiatvgtaetlhmlW.eMeyitnofhatnichneeayY.bs*oiaRtusver.ecdMenientafdonramstaaslnlyudgogBffeusrdst gtohenatltyCwliaomriletdefwudildlye only roirsknsotthaat taltlh. eMyofnaecyes. a*vReedceinnfot rdmaatallysoufgfegrsesotntlhyalitmwitoerdldwide only 22% oPfraedpualrtes acrteivaelislyticsabvuedgientatofoermnsaulrseatvhinagt sonaec'csoinucnot;imbinle is 22% of adults actively saved in a formal savings accouibnlet; in

other swuofrﬁdcsieanltmtosftu8ndinli1vi0ngindexivpideunaslessw,oenregosainvgincgoimnfmorimtmaellynts, other words almost 8 in 10 individuals were saving informally porensostumaretesae.ltl.ﬁMnaonceiyalsgaovaelds iannfodrmloalnlyoobffliegrastionlsy.liImtiisteimd portant to oprensostuaretsa.ll. Money saved informally offers only limited control spending and prevent potential ﬁnancial proi bllems.

ible

In some cases the lack of formal savings is at least partially

• Plan for Retirement pdruesstouruensd.erdeveloped capital markets; developing domestic pdur estsouurensd.erdeveloped capital markets; developing domestic Start planning for your retirement early and consider the Iinsstroumeenctass,ethsethnebleacokmoef sfoarmparel rseaqvuinisgisteisfoartfolesatestripngarftoiarlmlyal Iinsstroumenctas,stehsenthbeelcaocmkeosf faoprmrearel sqauvisinitegsfoirsfoasttlerainsgt pfoarrmtially available ﬁnancial options for a pension.

sdauveintogsu.nSdueprdpeovrteinlogptehde carepaittaiol nmoafrkineststi;tudteiovnealol pinivnegsdtoorms easntdic dsauveintgosu. nSdueprpdoertvineglotphedccreaaptiotanl omf ainrskteittust;iodneavl einlovpesintogrsdaonmdestic

• Select Appropriate Financial Services institutional investments can play an important role in this

WSIDde2n0t1ify8, assess and use ﬁnancial products and services to einfsfotrut.mWeenthsa, vtheeanllblievceodmthersouagphrethreqrueicsietentfogrlofobsatleericnognfoomrmical ienfsfotrut.mWeenhtsa,vteheanll lbivecdotmhreosugahptrherereqcueisnitteglfoobrafloescteorninogmifcormal suit one's circumstances. Seek advice from trusted ﬁnancial csarivsins,glsa.cSkuopfpsoarvtiingsth, ethcerecautltiounreooffindsetbitut,tiloivninagl ininvethsetofrustuarned, scarisvisn,glas.ckSuopf spaovritninggs,ththeeccruelatutiroenoof df ienbstt,itluivtiinognainl itnhveefsutourse,and irnescteitsustiionaal fitnevrersetcmeesnstisonc,ahnopwlamyaannyimofpthoertawnotrrlodl'es ipnrothbilsemssavings irnescteitsustionalftienrvreesctemsesniotns,chaonwpmlaaynyanofimthpeowrtoarnldt'sropleroibnlethmis platforms in commemoration of the 2018 World Savings Day. effort. We have all lived through the recent global economic effort. We have all lived through the recent global economic

FinaandcviiaslorsInasntidtulticioennssedwiﬁllnapnrcoiamliontsetituthtioenirs. various

I•t isInevxepsetcatendd tBhautildmYaorkuert Wpleaayletrhs will conduct interventions dcreisciis,iolancsk? of savings, the culture of debt, living in the future, cdreicsisi,olnasc?k of savings, the culture of debt, living in the future, sucLheasrnsacbhouotl ivnivseitsst,moepnetsn sduocohrsa,sabcotnivdast,iocnesrtiaﬁncdatecsustomer recession after recession, how many of the world's problems recession after recession, how many of the world's problems apporef cdieaptiosnit,wsihtharems,puhnaitstirsusotns, Sreaavlinegstsataenadndinoltihner with the There are many countries where the population relies heavily theminev,esintmtheenitrs,vanridouhsowcothmemycuannitigeesnoefraotpeeinractoiomne.TinhfeutWuroer.ld done cisreiodnitst?o fuel consumption, and does not prioritize saving done cirseiodnitsto? fuel consumption, and does not prioritize saving

SavIingthseDloanygc-toemrmm, emmaokrinagtiosnmawrtililntvoesptmroevnidtse eannabolpespopretuonpiltey or investing for the longer term (this is the case both in for ctohigldariennﬁ,nyaonuctihaslsaencduraitydualststhteoy: acquire ﬁnancial assets and Tdheevereloapredm, Aanyglcoo-Suanxtroienscwohuenrterietsheanpdopeumlaetriogninrgeleiecsonhoemavieilys Tdheveereloapreed,mAanngyloc-Souaxnotrniecsowunhterirees tahnedpeompeurlgatiniognerceolineosmhieasvily grow their investment portfolios with their money, thereby oinnLcarteindiAt mtoefruiceal ,cfoonrseuxmapmtpiolne,).aIndsodmoesAnnogt lpor-iSoarixtiozne csoauvintgries oinnLcarteindAitmtoerfiuceal, cfornesxuamptlieo)n. ,InansdomdeoeAsngnlot-Sparxioorniticzoeusnatrvieinsg

• Lcreeartnin:g wealth.

in Latin America, for example). In some Anglo-Saxon countries in LatainndAmserrvicicae,sfo; r example). In some Anglo-Saxon countries

or investing for the longer term (this is the case both in or investing for the longer term (this is the case both in developed, Anglo-Saxon countries and emerging economies develobpleigda,tAiongsloa-nSdarxeosnpcoonusnibtriliietisesanadsseomcieartgedingthesceonporomdieuscts

• Insure CONCEPT NOTE FOR THE WORLDSAVINGS DAY CELEBRATIONS Learn about the importance of insurance and how it can help to protect your family and assets from unforeseen risks. Insurance also protects you from the ﬁnancial cost of legal liability, and helps prepare you for future retirement.

• Manage Loans Responsibly Borrow for speciﬁc needs and understand the terms and conditions for the loan, whilst ensuring that you have the ability to repay loans on time. Avoid over-indebtedness and regularly check on your credit proﬁle with the credit reference bureau.

• Use Digital Financial Services (DFS) Financial transactions can be conducted more quickly, safely, efﬁciently, and at low cost by using DFS. These include remittances, mobile payments (mobile money, mobile banking), real-time electronic funds transfers, cards (debit, credit or pre-paid card), ATMs, agents and point-of-sale (POS) devices. DFS are easily and widely accessible, thus helping citizens to deposit, transfer and collect money, as well as make payments for goods and services conveniently. Safeguard the use of DFS by the non-disclosure of PINs, passwords, other personal details; not responding to unsolicited messages requesting for funds; and reporting all suspicious account or wallet activity to respective service providers.

WHO IS THE TARGET?

Children, Youth, Adults and Senior Citizens in Zambia

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN CREATING AWARENESS?

RegTuhlaetocrosm, FmineamnocrialtiEodnuocfaWtionrldPSraacvtiintigosneDrsa,yFdinaatenscibaal ck as far Services Providers, Licensed Financial Planners & Advisors, PubilnicMInilsatnitou,tioItanlsy,. NThoen-oGbojevcetrinvemoefnthailsOervgeanntiswahtiocnhsh,aBsubseineenss Assoacdioaptiotends,aLceroasrsnitnhgeIgnslotbituetifonr sc,ealenbdrathtioenMoend3ia1 October every year is to stress the importance of savings for modern FINAecNoCnoIAmLieLsITanEdRiAndCiYvidWuaElsEKaliSkeC. HItEhDasUbLeEen regarded as a particularly successful measure of awareness on the importance of saving and to educate people on how to save.

National Savings and Credit Bank who are currently the only members of the World Savings Bank Institute. However, from

Insurance Authority. This year the World Savings day theme

ABOUT THE FINANCIAL LITERACY WEEK

The Financial Literacy Week is an annual public awareness campaign on ﬁnancial literacy concepts that seeks to help people improve how they manage their ﬁnances and make ﬁnancial decisions. It aims to contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the

National Strategy on Financial Education. The campaign has been held annually from 2013 under the following themes: 2018: Save. Invest. Insure to Live a Better Life

2017: Key Life Events: Know & Plan Your Finances to Live a Better Life

2016: A Better Life Through Saving - It Pays to Plan 2015: A Better Life Through Saving - Every Ngwee Counts 2014: A Better Life Through Saving

ACTIVITIES DURING THE FINANCIAL LITERACY WEEK Create a variety of countrywide events, activities and discussions on the key messages of the Financial Literacy Week by using the Guideline of Activities. https://www.baz.org.zm/download/guideline-on-activities-for-the-ﬁnancial-literacy-week/

FINANCIAL LITERACY WEEK REPORT The Financial Literacy Week Report has been published annually from 2014. It

Aspmroevnidtieosneadn aobvoevrveie, wtheofWthoerldevSeanvtisngasndDay is observed gloabcatilvlyitiaes rtehsaet atorcohk hpalascseh,okweny tmhaetstshaegelasck of savings affects thefrodmeveplolpiceydmaankdedrse,vfeleodpbinagckalfirkoem. In many countries, the participating institutions and recipients of ﬁnancial literacy awards.

The Financial Literacy Week in Zambia is part of a globiballe movement, the Global Money Week (GMW), through a prepsasrtunrerss.hip with Child and Youth Finance International (CYFI).

Organisations taking part in the Financial

AWARDS FOR PARTICIPATING

There are many countries where the population relies heavily 1. 2019 Global Inclusion Awards by on credit to fuel consumption, and does not prioritize saving

CYFI, 19th - 20th June 2019 or investing for the longer term (this is the case both in https://childﬁnanceinternational.

developed, Anglo-Saxon countries and emerging economies org/initiatives/awards.html in Latin America, for example). In some Anglo-Saxon countries

2. Financial Literacy Awards, Zambia,

31st October 2019

CONTACT US

The Secretariat

