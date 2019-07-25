Log in
Concord Health Partners : Completes Investment in VitalTech

07/25/2019 | 10:54am EDT

Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, led an investment in VitalTech Holdings, Inc. (“VitalTech”), an innovative remote patient monitoring and integrated digital health company. Stanley Black & Decker’s corporate venture arm co-invested and simultaneously entered into a commercial agreement with VitalTech to distribute products and services. The investment reflects Concord’s focus on reducing health care delivery costs and improving quality of care through innovative technologies and solutions.

VitalTech is an innovative remote patient monitoring and digital health company that has developed medical grade biosensors integrated into a suite of easy-to-use wireless mobile devices and software services. VitalTech also developed a digital health platform that simplifies workflows and supports connected care through remote patient monitoring. VitalTech’s mission is to change lives through unprecedented innovation that informs, engages and empowers patients and caretakers to better manage health, fitness, and personal well-being. To learn more about VitalTech, visit www.vitaltech.com.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

For more information, please contact James Olsen at Concord Health Partners at info@concordhp.com 212-508-7090 or visit our website at www.concordhp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
