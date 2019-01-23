Concord Law School : Wins American Bar Association Louis M. Brown Select Award for Legal Services

Concord
Law School at Purdue University Global, the nation’s first
fully-online law school, was named by the American Bar Association (ABA)
Standing Committee on the Delivery of Legal Services as the winner of
the 2019 Louis
M. Brown Select Award for Legal Access.
Concord Law School was recognized for being the first fully online law
school to join an incubator program. In partnership with the Legal Aid
Society of Orange County’s Lawyer Entrepreneur Assistance Program
(LEAP), the goal of the incubator is to give participants practical
hands-on experience as well as financial and technical support to launch
their own solo practice with a focus on serving modest means clients.
“We’re honored to receive this award from the American Bar Association
as it recognizes the significant contribution Concord Law School is
making to address the access to justice gap,” said Dean of Concord Law
School Martin Pritikin. “We are hopeful that acknowledgments such as
this will open the door for further dialogue between traditional and
online legal schools on this issue.”
The ABA Louis M. Brown Select Award for Legal Access is presented
annually to the programs and projects that advance access to legal
services for individuals of moderate incomes. The nominees that receive
the most online votes from the public are awarded this honor.
The Standing
Committee on the Delivery of Legal Services will present the 2019
awards on Friday, Jan. 25, at a joint luncheon of the National
Conference of Bar Presidents, National Association of Bar Executives and
National Conference of Bar Foundations during the 2019
ABA Midyear Meeting in Las Vegas.
Concord, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary,
joined the Purdue University system in April 2018 when it was acquired,
along with the former Kaplan University, and began operating as part of
Purdue University Global.
About Purdue University Global
Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online
university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in
their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to
earn an associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on
their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college
credits, and other considerations - no matter where they are in their
life journey.
Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn
their degree online. It also operates 14 locations in Indiana, Iowa,
Nebraska, Maryland, Maine, Missouri and Wisconsin. Purdue Global is a
nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning
Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship
institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West
Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional
campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close
to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana
University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.
For more information about Purdue Global, please visit www.PurdueGlobal.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005793/en/