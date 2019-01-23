Log in
Concord Law School : Wins American Bar Association Louis M. Brown Select Award for Legal Services

01/23/2019 | 03:46pm EST

ABA recognizes first fully online law school to participate in a legal incubator program

Concord Law School at Purdue University Global, the nation’s first fully-online law school, was named by the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on the Delivery of Legal Services as the winner of the 2019 Louis M. Brown Select Award for Legal Access.

Concord Law School was recognized for being the first fully online law school to join an incubator program. In partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Orange County’s Lawyer Entrepreneur Assistance Program (LEAP), the goal of the incubator is to give participants practical hands-on experience as well as financial and technical support to launch their own solo practice with a focus on serving modest means clients.

“We’re honored to receive this award from the American Bar Association as it recognizes the significant contribution Concord Law School is making to address the access to justice gap,” said Dean of Concord Law School Martin Pritikin. “We are hopeful that acknowledgments such as this will open the door for further dialogue between traditional and online legal schools on this issue.”

The ABA Louis M. Brown Select Award for Legal Access is presented annually to the programs and projects that advance access to legal services for individuals of moderate incomes. The nominees that receive the most online votes from the public are awarded this honor.

The Standing Committee on the Delivery of Legal Services will present the 2019 awards on Friday, Jan. 25, at a joint luncheon of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, National Association of Bar Executives and National Conference of Bar Foundations during the 2019 ABA Midyear Meeting in Las Vegas.

Concord, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, joined the Purdue University system in April 2018 when it was acquired, along with the former Kaplan University, and began operating as part of Purdue University Global.

About Purdue University Global

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits, and other considerations - no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates 14 locations in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland, Maine, Missouri and Wisconsin. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.

For more information about Purdue Global, please visit www.PurdueGlobal.edu.


© Business Wire 2019
