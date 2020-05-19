Log in
Concord RENTS Announces the Ground Breaking of Lake Sumter Senior Living Apartments

05/19/2020 | 04:14pm EDT

LADY LAKE, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the ground breaking of Lake Sumter Senior Living Apartments, a $16.4 Million affordable senior housing community, consisting of 88 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income.  Located minutes from the Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, Lake Sumter Senior Living is the newest affordable senior community in 16 years in Sumter County.  

Dedicated to the senior “On the Go” lifestyle , this community will feature units ranging from one to three bedrooms, allowing options of extra space for those that have recently downsized to those not ready to retire and needing a home office, all within 4-Story Mid-Rise buildings serviced by stress-free easy access elevators. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops, CleanSteel energy efficient appliances and screened in patios, along with other modern day features. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities that include a clubhouse with dedicated senior resident activities center, “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table” and business center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, walking trails with “Get Fit” stations and dog park.  For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.LakeSumterSeniorLiving.com.

The Villages is one of the largest age-restricted active adult communities in the country, expanding over three counties and 20,000 acres, filled with over 100 miles of golf cart legal streets and trails. This 55+ community features three town squares, 60 recreational centers, as well as 12 championship golf courses, including the famous “Palmer Legends” and Lake Sumter Senior Living Apartments is located just minutes from the epicenter.

Funding for Lake Sumter Senior Living comes from $8.1 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $6.16 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P. 

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:
Ammon Smith
Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com
407.620.6791

Primary Logo


