Concordia Care, Inc. Reveals New Corporate Identity: Carisk Partners Provides Specialty Risk Transfer and Quality Care Coordination for Complex Catastrophic Cases

Specialty risk transfer and quality care coordination leader Concordia
Care, Inc. (Concordia) announces a new national brand identity designed
to reflect its refined business model and strategic vision of bringing
end-to-end solutions to the workers’ compensation and auto injury
markets. Following a series of coordinated acquisitions, the evolved
brand Carisk
Partners unifies the merger of Concordia Behavioral
Health, a managed behavioral health organization, Concordia Casualty, a
specialty risk-transfer company, Atlantic Imaging Group, a nationwide
radiology management services company, and the proprietary iHCFA
Intelligent Clearinghouse technology.
Beginning September 12, 2018, Concordia will change its name to Carisk
Partners (Carisk) and transition all its business entities over a
six-month period of time. The name Carisk represents the combined
approach of providing quality care coordination with effective
risk-transfer solutions. The new logo icon purposefully leverages
Concordia’s original “two hearts as one” evolving it to symbolize a
balance achieved through their innovative approach.
“We are proud to announce the launch of Carisk Partners, a bold,
energetic, and forward-looking company with a brand logo and corporate
identity that symbolizes our future and supports our growth,” says
Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. “Too often we see a division between
the roles of quality care coordination and risk transfer and our goal is
to bridge that gap. The name Carisk marries the combined strength of our
organic and acquired products and services under one nationally
recognized name as we provide quality care and risk transfer solutions
to meet our customers changing business needs.”
Leveraging the collective depth of the behavioral health, imaging,
clearinghouse and outcomes business units, Carisk brings over 20 years
of experience to the workers’ compensation and no-fault auto markets to
improve outcomes and facilitate the closing of claims. Carisk’s Pathways
2 Recovery solution addresses both clinical and behavioral health
components in delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases.
“The Carisk model is designed for the early identification and
intervention of high-risk cases by capturing and analyzing data from
multiple source systems, including our Intelligent Clearinghouse
solution, and integrating it into an enterprise platform,” continues
Berardo. “Carisk leverages our clinical team’s expertise to develop
optimal treatment plans that are executable through our extensive
networks of quality specialty providers to improve outcomes and reduce
long-term cost of care for our clients.”
He points to the significance of the new logo design, adding, “At the
heart of the Carisk model, as represented in our brand logo, is an
exceptional team of professionals whose strength comes from a desire to
further our mission of providing compassionate care. As a unified
organization, we can provide the best care possible for high-risk
patients and deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions for our customers
and strategic partners.”
Existing brands will also be transitioned in an effort to further unify
all products and services under the Carisk name: Carisk Outcomes
(formerly Concordia Casualty), Carisk Behavioral Health (formerly
Concordia Behavioral Health), Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse (formerly
iHCFA) and Carisk Imaging (formerly Atlantic Imaging Group) will change
names on September 12 with no alteration or interruption in services
provided.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk (formerly Concordia Care, Inc.)
is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving
insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other
managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health,
Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care
coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk
guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its
clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of
quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early
identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the
first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual
accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance
(NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc.
(AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com
to learn more.
