Concordia Care, Inc. Reveals New Corporate Identity: Carisk Partners Provides Specialty Risk Transfer and Quality Care Coordination for Complex Catastrophic Cases

Carisk Partners reflects future vision and evolved business model.

Specialty risk transfer and quality care coordination leader Concordia Care, Inc. (Concordia) announces a new national brand identity designed to reflect its refined business model and strategic vision of bringing end-to-end solutions to the workers’ compensation and auto injury markets. Following a series of coordinated acquisitions, the evolved brand Carisk Partners unifies the merger of Concordia Behavioral Health, a managed behavioral health organization, Concordia Casualty, a specialty risk-transfer company, Atlantic Imaging Group, a nationwide radiology management services company, and the proprietary iHCFA Intelligent Clearinghouse technology.

Beginning September 12, 2018, Concordia will change its name to Carisk Partners (Carisk) and transition all its business entities over a six-month period of time. The name Carisk represents the combined approach of providing quality care coordination with effective risk-transfer solutions. The new logo icon purposefully leverages Concordia’s original “two hearts as one” evolving it to symbolize a balance achieved through their innovative approach.

“We are proud to announce the launch of Carisk Partners, a bold, energetic, and forward-looking company with a brand logo and corporate identity that symbolizes our future and supports our growth,” says Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. “Too often we see a division between the roles of quality care coordination and risk transfer and our goal is to bridge that gap. The name Carisk marries the combined strength of our organic and acquired products and services under one nationally recognized name as we provide quality care and risk transfer solutions to meet our customers changing business needs.”

Leveraging the collective depth of the behavioral health, imaging, clearinghouse and outcomes business units, Carisk brings over 20 years of experience to the workers’ compensation and no-fault auto markets to improve outcomes and facilitate the closing of claims. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery solution addresses both clinical and behavioral health components in delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases.

“The Carisk model is designed for the early identification and intervention of high-risk cases by capturing and analyzing data from multiple source systems, including our Intelligent Clearinghouse solution, and integrating it into an enterprise platform,” continues Berardo. “Carisk leverages our clinical team’s expertise to develop optimal treatment plans that are executable through our extensive networks of quality specialty providers to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for our clients.”

He points to the significance of the new logo design, adding, “At the heart of the Carisk model, as represented in our brand logo, is an exceptional team of professionals whose strength comes from a desire to further our mission of providing compassionate care. As a unified organization, we can provide the best care possible for high-risk patients and deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions for our customers and strategic partners.”

Existing brands will also be transitioned in an effort to further unify all products and services under the Carisk name: Carisk Outcomes (formerly Concordia Casualty), Carisk Behavioral Health (formerly Concordia Behavioral Health), Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse (formerly iHCFA) and Carisk Imaging (formerly Atlantic Imaging Group) will change names on September 12 with no alteration or interruption in services provided.

Carisk (formerly Concordia Care, Inc.) is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

