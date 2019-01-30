Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Concordia Maritime: Year-end Report, 1 January-31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:34am EST

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total income
    Q4: SEK 367.8 (193.8) million
    12 months: SEK 1,052.9 (827.5) million
  • EBITDA
    Q4: SEK 77.1 (10.1) million
    12 months: SEK 56.8 (51.3) million
  • Result before tax
    Q4: SEK –19.4 (–42.0) million
    12 months: SEK –181.9 (–660.2) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q4: SEK –0.41 (–0.88)
    12 months: SEK –3.81 (–13.83)

Events in the fourth quarter 

  • Sale of shares in chartered-in Suezmax vessels.
  • Another quarter without any lost time injuries (LTI). This means that the Company has had five consecutive years without any lost time injuries.
  • The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.

Key ratios 

  • Total income, SEK million 1,052.9 (827.5)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 56.8 (51.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million 6.5 (6.0)
  • Operating result, SEK million –130.1 (–624.6)
  • Result after financial net, SEK million –181.9 (–186.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million –181.9 (–660.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million –182.1 (–660.2)
  • Equity ratio, % 38 (41)
  • Return on equity, % –15.6 (–41.7)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 160.1 (335.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK –3.81 (–13.83)
  • Equity per share, SEK 22.24 (25.60)
  • Lost-time Injuries 0 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at approx.2.00 p.m. CET on 30 January 2019. 

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/year-end-report--1-january-31-december-2018,c2728667

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2728667/983594.pdf

Year-end report, 1 Januaryâ€"31 December 2018 (PDF)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-maritime-year-end-report-1-january31-december-2018-300786641.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aSUNCREST BANK : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Income
PR
08:58aNew Camstar Electronics Suite provides game-changing smart manufacturing capabilities for electronics and mechanical processes
PR
08:57aCGI : reports $311.5M Q1 profit, up from $285.3M a year earlier
AQ
08:55aSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : announces it has successfully completed the committee review
AQ
08:54aFARFETCH : releases exclusive capsule collection with Balenciaga
AQ
08:54aACNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aMobile-Security Pioneer Guardsquare, Riding the Digital Transformation Wave, Announces $29 Million Investment from Battery Ventures
BU
08:53aEKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:53aDakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Appoints Senior Management New CMO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.