Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Concordia University Wisconsin pilots animal-assisted therapy program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 10:04pm BST

Mequon, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Concordia University Wisconsin is the first college in Wisconsin - and among the first nationwide - to pilot an animal-assisted therapy certificate program.

The program, which launched officially in fall 2018, attracted 11 CUW students in its inaugural academic year. Those interested in the elective program must be enrolled in either occupational therapy, physical therapy, or speech-language pathology at Concordia. The program requires the completion of seven courses and 225 hours working closely with certified comfort dogs. 

Animal-assisted therapy is a therapeutic intervention that incorporates animals - in Concordia's case, a dog - into the treatment plan. The animal is used to enhance and complement the benefits of traditional therapy.

"Animal interactions have proven to have many health benefits for patients, such as lowering perceptions of pain, their heart rate, and stress," said Associate Professor of Physical Therapy at Concordia Lois Harrison, PT, DPT, MS, who oversees the program. "In animal-assisted therapy, we see the dog as a reinforcer. It can be a really great motivator for someone who is on the road to rehabilitation." 

Last summer, Concordia purchased its own comfort dog, named Sage, to aid students enrolled in the program. Sage works the equivalent number of hours as a full-time employee and often accompanies students on their clinical rotations, both on campus and within the community. 

Abby Foster just completed her bachelor's degree in occupational therapy and is now pursuing her master's degree in the field from Concordia. Foster is among the pilot cohort of students who chose to enroll in the certificate program. She worked closely with Sage throughout this past academic year. 

"My mom is a veteranarian and so I've seen firsthand the impact that dogs can have," Foster said. "I'm so excited to be able to add this credential to my degree because I could see myself working with animals even before Concordia started this program."

Foster said she observed countless times the effect Sage would have on students, even in passing, at Concordia. 

"You'd see people's faces light up and their mood immediately improve," Foster said. "It'd help them to open up and talk with people around them and really form better relationships." 

Animal interactions are shown to have physical, psychological, and emotional benefits for many individuals, says Harrison. 

"It's more than just doing visits with a pet dog," Harrison said. "We work with highly compliant, well-trained animals who really become an extended health care provider." 

Learn more about Concordia's program by visiting www.cuw.edu/bsrs.

Attachments 

Kali Thiel
Concordia University Wisconsin
2622432149
kali.thiel@cuw.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pModern Healthcare Selects Dr. Andrew Pecora, Outcomes Matter Innovations CEO, as One of its "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in America"
PR
05:36pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
PR
05:36pBanco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business
GL
05:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Whale Deaths Prompt Speed Limit In Canadian Shipping Lanes
PU
05:35pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
PU
05:35pDISCOVERY : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION SERIES
PU
05:35pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
05:34pAPPLE : Jony Ive, iPhone designer, to leave Apple and form own design company
RE
05:33pAPPLE : Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
AQ
05:32pPAPA BELLO ENTERPRISES : W O GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About