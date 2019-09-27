Concordia University of Edmonton : Choir Tour 2020 Fundraising Kicks Off

The Concordia Concert Choir is selling popcorn today, Friday, Sept. 27, in Tegler. Come buy some butter or caramel corn 12-12:30 p.m.! Yum.
The sale supports the Concert Choir's spring 2020 concert tour to China. Choristers are very excited to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip! But they also need to raise the balance of funds to make this amazing experience happen. The group has been fundraising for two years already, but still have a steep goal this year. Thank you for helping them get there!
And, stay tuned for more ways to help make this dream come true for each of our students!
