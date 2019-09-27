Log in
Concordia University of Edmonton : Choir Tour 2020 Fundraising Kicks Off

09/27/2019 | 11:18am EDT

The Concordia Concert Choir is selling popcorn today, Friday, Sept. 27, in Tegler. Come buy some butter or caramel corn 12-12:30 p.m.! Yum.

The sale supports the Concert Choir's spring 2020 concert tour to China. Choristers are very excited to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip! But they also need to raise the balance of funds to make this amazing experience happen. The group has been fundraising for two years already, but still have a steep goal this year. Thank you for helping them get there!

And, stay tuned for more ways to help make this dream come true for each of our students!

Disclaimer

Concordia University of Edmonton published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:17:03 UTC
