Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Concrete Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into Concrete Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:11am EDT

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Concrete Procurement for pre-order. The report on concrete procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global construction supplies market, which includes all spend on construction equipment, materials, and products relating to any build environment project where the supplies are procured directly by the client, excluding any service provider costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005489/en/

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Concrete Procurement for pre-order. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Concrete Procurement for pre-order. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, the dynamics of overall construction supplies, as well as concrete procurement trends, are poised to change the business practices and procurement thumb rules. Construction activities and manufacturing of construction supplies are known to be a large source of emissions across the world. Regulatory and social pressures to keep emissions in check have transformed the way the construction industry operates. Sustainable practices have penetrated traditional business processes. Periods of macroeconomic uncertainty and increasing stringency of immigration laws are key contributors to the workforce shortage in the market.

SpendEdge’s reports now include a complimentary COVID-19 impact assessment on all reports from the Construction supplies category. Our reports are intended to serve as a one-stop reference guide for companies looking for effective concrete procurement strategies and offer a perfect blend of category basics with deep-dive category data and insights – request a free sample today!

Concrete Procurement Risks

  • Construction projects are exposed to different types of political and regulatory risks depending on the project lifecycle stage, for example, delayed construction permits, community opposition during the planning and construction phases, expropriation and changes to asset-specific regulations, tightened decommissioning requirements and non-renewal of licenses at the end of a contract
  • Inaccurate estimates of resources and timelines, poor project planning, increase in the scope of the project, changes, and variations in the project or lack of clarity on responsibilities/ scope of work may result in buyers incurring additional cost on the project that exceeds their planned budget
  • Not what you are looking for? SpendEdge now offers custom studies and reports that are suited to the needs of every type and size of organizations across the globe. Request a free demo of our procurement platform and access the complete library of reports for free!

Concrete Procurement Best Practices

  • It is highly recommended that buyers prioritize regional suppliers unless the project specifications are extremely sophisticated and require specialized vendors. A regional supplier base enables buyers to have significant negotiation power due to spend consolidation and exhaustive knowledge of the local codes and environmental regulations. It also insulates them from adverse fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
  • Large firms should prefer to engage in long-term contracts with a preferred set of suppliers that can provide integrated solutions for all scales of projects (small, mid-sized, or large). Partnerships with preferred service providers lead to category-level innovations and enable buyers to avail customized services.
  • Try our procurement platform for free to access 9 full reports, custom studies, and over 700 reports for no cost. SpendEdge now offers paid subscriptions starting as low as $250/month.

Key Questions Answered in this Concrete Procurement Report

  • What is the spend potential in the Concrete market?
  • What is the correct price to pay for concrete? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?
  • Which selection criteria are the most important for concrete suppliers Market?
  • Who are the top concrete suppliers? What are their cost structures?
  • What are supplier margins in concrete market?
  • Which negotiation levers can reduce concrete procurement cost?
  • What are the best practices for concrete procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aTRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS INC. : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass Creek Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida
BU
10:29aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC launches Advice for Today, an online resource focused on financial advice and insight during COVID-19
AQ
10:28aNissan plans to slash Japan May car output by 78% vs last year, June - documents
RE
10:28aCMS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
10:28aMILLROCK RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - MRO
AQ
10:28aMESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL : MPHC reports QR 57 million net profit for the three months period ended 31 March 2020
PU
10:28aPROSCIA : ® Offers Concentriq® Digital Pathology Software for Remote Use in Clinical Practice in the United States
BU
10:27aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:27aLive Online Proctoring to Keep Critical Exam-Condition Assessments Going
BU
10:26aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Appoints Paul Smith as Chief Operating Officer and Jean-Luc Roy as Chief Expertise Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group