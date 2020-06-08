Log in
Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets June 2020 Virtual Conference Schedule

06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DENVER, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in June 2020:  

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 10th at 12:40 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/bbcp/

William Blair 2020 Virtual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 11th at 11:40 a.m. ET
Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/bbcp

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stifel or William Blair representative, or the Company’s investor relations team at BBCP@gatewayir.com.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and EcoPan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of January 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 28 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.   

Company Contact:

Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7947

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
