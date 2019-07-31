Concured : CEO Tom Salvat Wins Best Artificial Intelligence Business Leader 2019 Award

CEO Monthly recognises Salvat’s leadership skills and contribution to the industry

Concured, the award-winning AI-powered Content Intelligence Platform (CSP), has announced its CEO Tom Salvat has been named the Best Artificial Intelligence Business Leader 2019 at the annual Global CEO Excellence Awards for the second year running. Hosted by CEO Monthly, the awards honour CEOs with great leadership qualities who display integrity, tenacity, and a commitment to corporate governance and society at large.

The Global CEO Excellence Awards celebrate expertise within a given field, dedication to customer service, excellence and innovation. Based on a merit-oriented research and judging process, the awards endorse individuals committed to driving business growth and taking their companies to new heights.

“Receiving the Best Artificial Intelligence Business Leader 2019 Award and being recognised among so many talented and successful leaders and the organisations they represent is a real honour,” commented Concured's CEO, Tom Salvat. “At Concured, we have had another tremendous year of driving our customers’ ROI with the help of AI-powered content strategies which cut through the noise and resonate with their target audiences. Our strong business performance is driven by a growing team of highly motivated, passionate and knowledgeable experts in the field.”

“Following on from last year’s success, Tom Salvat has continued to lead the way in artificial intelligence, helping content marketers tackle the key challenges in the industry. Identifying the topics which engage people on their own website is a crucial element of ROI. Through innovation and a dedication to the company, Tom remains a highly respected business leader in the world of artificial intelligence,” commented Laura Brookes, Editor of CEO Monthly.

The accolade comes just two weeks after Salvat received the Gamechanger of the Year Award at the annual ACQ5 Global Awards.

Concured uses the latest advancements in AI to provide marketers at leading agencies and brands like WPP, Nationwide and Autodesk with real-time AI-powered analysis, enabling content marketers to work out which of their content is and isn’t working, identifying potential gaps in the market and providing insights on what to create to maximise revenue. The platform is saving businesses a lot of time and money by helping brands to quickly identify which topics they should focus on to engage their audience.

About Concured

Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Concured is an AI-powered Content Intelligence Platform that guides the ultimate strategy to help beat competitors, save hours, harmonise teams and prove ROI.

Concured provides a SaaS platform that enables content marketers to audit, research, plan, distribute and track the performance of content like never before.

About Global CEO Excellence Awards

Now in their third year, the Global CEO Excellence Awards recognise outstanding achievements made by leading CEOs from across the world.

