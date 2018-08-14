Log in
Concurrent Technologies Corporation's Annual Report Wins Two Awards

08/14/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Fiscal Year 2017 annual report has won a Platinum MarCom Award and an APEX Award for Publication Excellence. This is the 12th straight year that the annual report has been honored for marketing communications excellence in national and international competitions.

0_int_CTC-FY17-Annual-Report-cover.JPG


2_int_CTC_verB_color.jpg


“Our team has done an outstanding job with our publications for many years. It’s an honor to work with this talented group to produce these award-winning communications,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporation Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. “We enjoy competing against the biggest and best in the industry and we are humbled by the recognition.”

CTC’s annual report has won 20 marketing communications awards in the past 12 years, including the two most recent awards as well as Hermes, Ragan Communications, and Service Industry Advertising honors.

The MarCom Awards, an international competition that identifies outstanding achievements by marketing and communications professionals, is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.

The APEX Awards for Publication Excellence have been recognizing outstanding print, web, electronic, and social media for 30 years.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients’ core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment 

Dianne Frye DeLisa
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-248-7608
delisad@ctc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
