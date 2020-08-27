Log in
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

08/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

55 University Avenue, Suite 1805, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2H7

Tel: (647) 728-4104 Fax: (416) 368-5344

Email: info@labradorironmines.ca

Website: www.labradorironmines.ca

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

105,584

$

253,712

Restricted cash (Note 7)

111,015

111,015

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5)

230,484

222,754

Total current assets

447,083

587,481

Non-current assets

Restricted cash (Note 7)

1,269,829

1,289,256

Prepaid exploration expenses

20,683

20,683

Mineral property interests (Note 8)

1

1

Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)

1

1

Total non-current assets

1,290,514

1,309,941

Total assets

$

1,737,597

$

1,897,422

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10, 18 and 19)

$

511,129

$

595,362

Rehabilitation provision (Note 11)

111,015

111,015

Other liabilities (Note 12)

21,548

21,548

Total current liabilities

643,692

727,925

Non-current liabilities

Accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 19)

231,250

231,250

Rehabilitation provision (Note 11)

1,484,411

1,482,554

CEBA loan (Note 13)

40,000

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,755,661

1,713,804

Total liabilities

2,399,353

2,441,729

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital (Note 15)

395,687,172

395,687,172

Deficit

(395,739,314)

(395,623,844)

Non-controlling interest (Note 14)

(609,614)

(607,635)

Total shareholders' (deficiency)

(661,756)

(544,307)

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency)

$

1,737,597

$

1,897,422

Going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Signed "John F. Kearney"

Signed "D.W. Hooley"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Operating expenses

Site management

$

(19,503)

$

(108,635)

Loss before the undernoted

(19,503)

(108,635)

Corporate and administrative costs

(96,609)

(154,968)

Accretion (Note 11)

(1,857)

(9,563)

Interest earned

520

7,804

(97,946)

(156,727)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(117,449)

(265,362)

Net comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

(115,470)

(245,751)

Non-controlling interest (Note 14)

(1,979)

(19,611)

$

(117,449)

$

(265,362)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

162,364,427

162,364,427

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Cash used in operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(117,449)

$

(265,362)

Items not involving cash

Accretion (Note 11)

1,857

9,563

Accrued interest

19,427

5,088

Changes in working capital

(91,963)

193,042

Cash used in operating activities

(188,128)

(57,669)

Cash provided by financing activities

Proceeds of CEBA loan (Note 13)

40,000

-

Cash provided by financing activities

40,000

-

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(148,128)

(57,669)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

253,712

76,216

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

105,584

$

18,547

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

105,382

$

17,720

Cash equivalents

202

827

$

105,584

$

18,547

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:17:01 UTC
