Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
08/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
105,584
|
$
|
253,712
|
Restricted cash (Note 7)
|
|
111,015
|
|
|
111,015
|
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5)
|
|
230,484
|
|
|
222,754
|
Total current assets
|
|
447,083
|
|
|
587,481
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash (Note 7)
|
|
1,269,829
|
|
|
1,289,256
|
Prepaid exploration expenses
|
|
20,683
|
|
|
20,683
|
Mineral property interests (Note 8)
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
1,290,514
|
|
|
1,309,941
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,737,597
|
$
|
1,897,422
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10, 18 and 19)
|
$
|
511,129
|
$
|
595,362
|
Rehabilitation provision (Note 11)
|
|
111,015
|
|
|
111,015
|
Other liabilities (Note 12)
|
|
21,548
|
|
|
21,548
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
643,692
|
|
|
727,925
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 19)
|
|
231,250
|
|
|
231,250
|
Rehabilitation provision (Note 11)
|
|
1,484,411
|
|
|
1,482,554
|
CEBA loan (Note 13)
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
-
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,755,661
|
|
|
1,713,804
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,399,353
|
|
|
2,441,729
|
SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIENCY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 15)
|
|
395,687,172
|
|
|
395,687,172
|
Deficit
|
(395,739,314)
|
(395,623,844)
|
Non-controlling interest (Note 14)
|
|
(609,614)
|
|
|
(607,635)
|
Total shareholders' (deficiency)
|
|
(661,756)
|
|
|
(544,307)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency)
|
|
$
|
1,737,597
|
|
$
|
1,897,422
|
Going concern (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
|
|
|
|
|
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:
|
Signed "John F. Kearney"
|
|
Signed "D.W. Hooley"
|
Director
|
|
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Site management
|
$
|
(19,503)
|
$
|
(108,635)
|
Loss before the undernoted
|
|
(19,503)
|
|
|
(108,635)
|
Corporate and administrative costs
|
|
(96,609)
|
|
|
(154,968)
|
Accretion (Note 11)
|
|
(1,857)
|
|
|
(9,563)
|
Interest earned
|
|
520
|
|
|
7,804
|
|
|
(97,946)
|
|
|
(156,727)
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
(117,449)
|
|
|
(265,362)
|
Net comprehensive loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited
|
|
(115,470)
|
|
|
(245,751)
|
Non-controlling interest (Note 14)
|
|
(1,979)
|
|
|
(19,611)
|
|
$
|
(117,449)
|
$
|
(265,362)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
162,364,427
|
|
|
162,364,427
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
$
|
(117,449)
|
$
|
(265,362)
|
Items not involving cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion (Note 11)
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
9,563
|
Accrued interest
|
|
19,427
|
|
|
5,088
|
Changes in working capital
|
|
(91,963)
|
|
|
193,042
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
(188,128)
|
|
|
(57,669)
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds of CEBA loan (Note 13)
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
-
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
-
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(148,128)
|
|
|
(57,669)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
253,712
|
|
|
76,216
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
105,584
|
$
|
18,547
|
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
105,382
|
$
|
17,720
|
Cash equivalents
|
|
202
|
|
|
827
|
|
$
|
105,584
|
$
|
18,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
