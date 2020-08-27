Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,584 $ 253,712 Restricted cash (Note 7) 111,015 111,015 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5) 230,484 222,754 Total current assets 447,083 587,481 Non-current assets Restricted cash (Note 7) 1,269,829 1,289,256 Prepaid exploration expenses 20,683 20,683 Mineral property interests (Note 8) 1 1 Property, plant and equipment (Note 9) 1 1 Total non-current assets 1,290,514 1,309,941 Total assets $ 1,737,597 $ 1,897,422 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10, 18 and 19) $ 511,129 $ 595,362 Rehabilitation provision (Note 11) 111,015 111,015 Other liabilities (Note 12) 21,548 21,548 Total current liabilities 643,692 727,925 Non-current liabilities Accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 19) 231,250 231,250 Rehabilitation provision (Note 11) 1,484,411 1,482,554 CEBA loan (Note 13) 40,000 - Total non-current liabilities 1,755,661 1,713,804 Total liabilities 2,399,353 2,441,729 SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIENCY) Share capital (Note 15) 395,687,172 395,687,172 Deficit (395,739,314) (395,623,844) Non-controlling interest (Note 14) (609,614) (607,635) Total shareholders' (deficiency) (661,756) (544,307) Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency) $ 1,737,597 $ 1,897,422 Going concern (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Signed "John F. Kearney" Signed "D.W. Hooley" Director Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.