Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

pSveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2020-06-17
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2025-06-01
|3109
|SE0005703550
|1.00 %
|500 +/- 250
|2030-06-01
|3114
|SE0013748258
|0.125 %
|500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-06-22
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 17, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million per bid in 3109 and 500 SEK million per bid in 3114
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)
ON JUN 17, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se