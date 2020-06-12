Log in
Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

06/12/2020 | 10:20am EDT

pSveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2020-06-17

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-06-01
3109
SE00057035501.00 %500 +/- 250
2030-06-01
3114
SE00137482580.125 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2020-06-22

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 17, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million per bid in 3109 and 500 SEK million per bid in 3114

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON JUN 17, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© GlobeNewswire 2020
