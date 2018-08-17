Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-08-23

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-11-131057SE00048690711.5 %500 +/- 250
2026-11-121059SE00071259271.0 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2018-08-27

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 23, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 23, 2018.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pALCOA : Maryville City Schools' scores among top in state, Blount County Schools among bottom in latest TVAAS scores
AQ
05:01pWHERE I COME FROM : Goss returns to community she holds deep in heart, stories
AQ
05:01pALCOA : Maryville girls cruise past Alcoa, 9-0
AQ
05:01pALCOA : Blount Memorial lands new dermatologist
AQ
05:01pALCOA : Board of Commissioners approves Telford Street rezoning
AQ
05:01pIran sees rise in minibus, middle bus manufacturing
AQ
05:01pALCOA : Complete game leads Alcoa to dominating win in season opener
AQ
05:01pALCOA : Woman escapes burning car on Alcoa roadway
AQ
05:01pFEIYU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report of the company for the year ended 31 december 2017
PU
05:01pDIXONS CARPHONE : bid to renegotiate mobile operator contracts falls on deaf ears
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.