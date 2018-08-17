Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-08-23
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2023-11-13
|1057
|SE0004869071
|1.5 %
|500 +/- 250
|2026-11-12
|1059
|SE0007125927
|1.0 %
|500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2018-08-27
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 23, 2018
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)
ON AUG 23, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se