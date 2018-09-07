Log in
Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

09/07/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-09-13

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-011054SE00037844613.50 %500 +/- 250
2029-11-291061SE00112819220.75 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2018-09-17

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 13, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON SEP 13, 2018.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
