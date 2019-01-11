Log in
Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

01/11/2019 | 10:21am EST

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-01-17

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-11-131057SE00048690711.50 %500 +/- 250
2028-05-12﻿﻿1060SE00094963670.75 %500 +/- 250

   

Settlement date 2019-01-21

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JAN 17, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON JAN 17, 2019.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
