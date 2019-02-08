Log in
Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

02/08/2019 | 10:21am EST

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-02-14

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-011054SE00037844613.50 %500 +/- 250
2029-11-121061SE00112819220.75 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2019-02-18

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 14, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON FEB 14, 2018.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© GlobeNewswire 2019
