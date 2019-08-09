Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-08-15

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2026-11-12 1059 SE0007125927 1.00 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-08-19

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 15, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON AUG 15, 2019

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se