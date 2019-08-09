Log in
Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

08/09/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-08-15

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-011054SE00037844613.50 %500 +/- 250
2026-11-121059SE00071259271.00 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2019-08-19

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 15, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON AUG 15, 2019

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
