Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

08/16/2019 | 10:21am EDT

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-08-22

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-05-12
1058
SE00056766082.50 %500 +/- 250
2029-11-121061SE00112819220.75 %500 +/ -250

  

Settlement date 2019-08-26

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 22, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 22, 2019

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

