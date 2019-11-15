Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:20am EST

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-21

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-11-13
1057
SE00048690711.50 %500 +/- 250
2032-06-01
1056
SE00045172902.25 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2019-11-25

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 21, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON NOV 21, 2019.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aNorthStar Moving Partners with Color Scientist
GL
10:51aSHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
10:51aOpsMx Announces Certified Spinnaker with Enterprise Features for Accelerating the Continuous Delivery Transformation
GL
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10:49aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Provides Teaser of its Ground-breaking SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA
AQ
10:49aHyundai Motor Demonstrates Autonomous Driving Tech Capabilities with First Successful Truck Platooning Trial
AQ
10:49aFORD MOTOR : Vision for ford, region on thanksgiving parade float will invite community to join in creating tomorrow together
AQ
10:49aVOLKSWAGEN : High-performance Audi S8 to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show, 2020 A8 model line expanded
AQ
10:49aHyundai Motor Group Launches Future Mobility Venture MoceanLab; MoceanLab to provide mobility services in Los Angeles starting with its pilot carshare service, Mocean Carshare
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
5U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group