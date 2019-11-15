Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-21
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2023-11-13
|1057
|SE0004869071
|1.50 %
|500 +/- 250
|2032-06-01
|1056
|SE0004517290
|2.25 %
|500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2019-11-25
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 21, 2019
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON NOV 21, 2019.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se